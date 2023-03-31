Prohibition Law in Easter 2023: We tell you which mayors are thirsty in CDMX

Be very careful with this information so that it does not catch us off guard. As always, there will be a Prohibition Law in the Holy Week of 2023 for various mayors of Mexico City and here we will tell you which ones.

This means that businesses and restaurants in those areas may not sell any type of alcoholic beverage or may be fined.

Photo: Graciela López-Cuartoscuro.

The Dry Law arrived in Easter 2023

First of all, it should be mentioned that the holy days according to the calendar are Thursday April 6, Friday the 7th, Saturday the 8th and Sunday the 9th. They are not official for Mexican workers but the children are on vacation (from April 3 to 14).

So let’s review the official gazette of Mexico City to see which are the municipalities that have announced dry law so far, from when it will apply and at what times.

Photo: Darkroom

iztapalapa

According to what the mayoress, Clara Brugada, has commented, There will be a dry law in the Iztapalapa mayor’s office at least on Holy Thursday and Good Friday, that is, on April 6 and 7.

As every year at Easter in this demarcation the representation of the viacrusis is carried out.

Photo: Iztapalapa City Hall

Cuajimalpa

In the case of this mayor’s office, the sale of alcohol will be prohibited between 00:00 on April 6 and 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, April 9, that is, every holy day.

Foto: @AlcCuajimalpa



venustian carranza

For the residents of Venustiano Carranza, thirst is going to get weak too. The dry law will apply between 00:00 on April 6 and will end at 23:50 on April 8.

This means, as in all cases, that alcohol cannot be sold in grocery stores, wine shops, supermarkets, department stores and in any type of business.

The only exception are restaurants that have authorization to sell alcohol.

Photo: Victoria Valtierra-Cuartoscuro.

Magdalena Contreras

In the Magdalena Contreras mayor’s office, alcohol cannot be consumed or purchased between 00:00 on April 6 and 23:59 on April 9. This includes the entire period of holy days.

Tlahuac

The Tláhuac mayor’s office in Mexico City had previously announced that it would have a dry law on different dates from March 24 and even until May.

This is because in several neighborhoods and towns of the mayor’s office there will be religious festivities with carnivals. For example, from March 24 to April 2, the religious festival in honor of the Patron Saint of the Lord of Mazatepec will take place in the neighborhood and neighborhoods of the town of San Francisco Tlaltenco.

