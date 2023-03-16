Project 007: the developers confide in the story of the James Bond game

IO Interactive has been busy in recent months. License Hitman from the Danish studio has never been so popular. Hitman, Hitman 2 et Hitman 3 were already excellent and very generous taken individually, but IO Interactive wanted to bring them all together in a single compilation named Hitman : World of Assassination. This compilation includes all content from the last three stealth games. In January, the latter was equipped with a brand new game mode called Freelancer, which takes up the mechanics of the rogue-like (it was daring) in a very beautiful way. From now on, IO Interactive will put Hitman on hiatus to focus on two major projects: a fantasy MMORPG and the game resulting from the license James Bond 007. While we didn’t know much about the latter, the two men at the head of the studio decided to say more.

A James Bond as striking as Agent 47 of the Hitman license?

In an interview with Eurogamer, Christian Elverdam and Hakan Abrak confided in the game currently bearing the code name “Project 007“. They talk about the importance of offering an original story and a character of James Bond different from that of the films.

We create an original story. We’re allowed to build a James Bond for a gamer audience, which I think is a profound tribute to the current state of our industry and the media, in the sense that, yes, it was time to have a James Bond character who wasn’t a movie character, but is a game character in his own right. Gaining this trust has been a great lesson in humility, and we feel honoured.

They add that their experience on Hitmananother kind of secret agent, will serve them greatly in creating the best James Bond.

Project 007, the beginning of a great story between IO Interactive and James Bond?

IO Interactive therefore has no shortage of ambitions concerning “Project 007“. The studio seems to have enough leeway to redefine the contours of the cult license. The game will probably offer a mixture of action and infiltration, but should surprise on many levels. In addition to rejoicing to be able to offer an original story, Christian Elverdam and Hakan Abrak conclude by saying that the title will be “the start of something new”. Bond in the years to come? Perhaps. IO Interactive is giving itself the means of its ambitions: a fourth studio has just opened in Istanbul. Project 007 approaches the quality of the latest games Hitman. And let it be, why not, as memorable as the legendary GoldenEye 007…