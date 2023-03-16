Prometheus (TF1): should we watch the mini-series with Odile Vuillemin and Camille Lou broadcast this Thursday March 16? Our opinion

This is one of the events of the start of 2023 for TF1. This Thursday, March 15, at 9:10 p.m., the front page launches its new mini-series in six episodes Prometheus. In the casting, faces appreciated by the public such as Camille Lou (who confided in her “hollow period”), Odile Vuillemin, Thomas Jouannet, Marie-Josée Croze, without forgetting the young Fantine Harduin in the title role. What is this new fiction about? Is it worth a look? We tell you everything.

Charles and Caroline Lasset, in mourning since the death of their daughter, are riding in their vehicle when they run over a 17-year-old young woman. In panic, they discover her naked, lying on the asphalt. Strangely, when she regains consciousness, the teenager bears no physical consequences of the accident, but, stricken with amnesia, she proves unable to say who she is or where she comes from. Only his first name comes to mind: Prometheus. The investigation is entrusted to police captain Elise Kirvin (Camille Lou), and the mysterious stranger is taken care of by a renowned psychotherapist, Marie Clairmont (Odile Vuillemin). One day, Prometheus begins to draw particularly violent crime scenes, in connection with an ongoing investigation, without being able to explain where these visions come from…

Announced as one of the expected appointments of the year, this plot knows how to distill its share of puzzles and twists over the episodes, keeping the viewer in suspense until the outcome. We discover a physically transformed Odile Vuillemin, in an astonishing composition, as effective in her words as in her unspoken words. A true revelation, the young Fantine Harduin carries the series from start to finish on her frail shoulders with rare accuracy, surrounded by a solid cast and amazing young actors. As for Camille Lou, lost in her big sweaters and asexual jackets, her sincerity and her authority as a cop with a big heart hit the mark from the first images. Images made by Christophe Campos, whose creativity, entirely at the service of the plot, hold the attention thanks to the care given in particular to the work of light. In short, a series that largely keeps its promises!