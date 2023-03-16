Prometheus (TF1): where was the series filmed with Odile Vuillemin and Camille Lou?

During its filming, the series Prometheus, which begins this Thursday, March 16 on TF1, has changed a lot of scenery. Find out where these are actually located in France…
This Thursday, March 16, TF1 is launching its brand new series, Prometheus (our opinion on fiction), carried by a great cast: Odile Vuillemin, Camille Lou (who revealed what she imposed for her role of Élise), Marie-Josée Croze (this terrible drama from her past which helped Marie-Josée Croze prepare for her role), Thomas Jouannet and the young Belgian actress Fantine Harduin in the title role. Flirting with the supernatural, this 6-part fiction follows a young teenager who, after being hit by a car, has forgotten everything. Only his first name remains: Prometheus. Greeted by those who had knocked her down, she is soon beset by visions of a crime scene. A strange phenomenon that will not be the last for the young Prometheus…
Prometheus : the TF1 series was filmed in Béarn, the Basque Country and the Landes
The young Prometheus also traveled a lot during the filming, as producer Franck Calderon explains: “We were in Béarn, the Basque Country and the Landes. We started in Béarn, in Oloron-Sainte-Marie, where we stayed for a long time. Over there, we were able to invest in a hospital which had been closed, redecorate it and build all the rooms we needed. In the surrounding area, we also did the discotheque sequence in episode 2, before going to Pau. In the Basque Country, we shot in Seignosse, in particular sequences of forests, but also the house of Marie Clairmont (Odile Vuillemin) and that of the Lasset family who took in Prometheus. Afterwards, we went to Biarritz, in particular for the decor of the Orknet laboratory, in Hossegor where we made coffee philosophy from the very beginning of the series and the apartment of Samuel Krempe (Maxime Dambrin) and finally in Hendaye for the big decor of the police station.Finally, in the Landes, we set up the cameras in Mimizan, Saint-Julien-en- Born for the lighthouse sequence, in Saint-Geours-de-Maremne for high school and then in Dax.”
Prometheus: filming lasted 77 days
Such a geographical distance from the many film sets is unusual for the filming of a series. Franck Calderon recognizes this and simply suggests that Prometheus “deserved it, asked for it. That’s why we accepted, that we had this requirement to extend the scope of production.” And it is also for this reason that the shooting lasted “77 days, which is a lot and above all a little longer than other series that I have been able to produce for TF1 for example.”Resources were therefore mobilized to set fire to Prometheusthis Thursday, March 16 on TF1.