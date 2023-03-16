Prometheus (TF1): why is the series with Odile Vuillemin called that?

This Thursday, March 16, TF1 begins broadcasting its event series Prometheus with Odile Vuillemin and Camille Lou. But where does the title of the fiction come from? Production responds.
It is one of the series events of this beginning of the year for TF1. This Thursday, March 16, the private channel begins broadcasting Prometheusfiction in 6 episodes of 52 minutes with, as headliner Odile Vuillemin (which came back on the post-The influence), Camille Lou (which we will soon find in the new season of I promise you), Thomas Jouannet and Marie-Josée Croze. In the title role, viewers will be amazed by the young Belgian actress Fantine Harduin, seen in particular in the mini-series The absentwhere she played Eléonore alongside Thibault de Montalembert and Clotilde Courau.
Prometheus (TF1): what is the series about with Odile Vuillemin?
The pitch of this series? As they return home and cross a forest, Caroline and Charles Lasset run into a completely naked teenager. Fearing to have killed her, the two discover with amazement that the latter gets up and… is totally unscathed. Amnesiac, she is taken to the hospital. Her only memory is her name, Prometheus, and the fact that before the accident she was running in the forest. Examined, she suddenly has morbid visions… The police then begin to ask themselves questions, since this case comes two months after the unsolved murder of a high school girl.
Prometheus (TF1): where does the title of the fiction with Odile Vuillemin and Camille Lou come from?
If the series in six episodes bears the name of the main character, the young Prometheus (Fantine Harduin), it is not for nothing. Indeed, as indicated by the production that Télé-Loisirs contacted, this name does indeed refer to the titan of Greek mythology. Prometheus gave men fire – angering Zeus – and by this act also gave them life… As for knowing exactly the link between the teenager and this mythology, viewers will have to wait until the end of the season to find out. !