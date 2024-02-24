PRONYR TV unleashes laughter in Miami with Quick Lols

If you are looking for a dose of laughter in the middle of the daily routine, enter the platform now PRONYR TV and enjoy the new humor shorts Quick Lols.

This series of comic shorts brings several premieres each month and promises to make its audience laugh with hilarious stories, told by some of the most beloved Cuban actors in theater, film and television on the island, who now live in Miami.

Shorts loaded with Cuban humor for a great laugh

Among the premieres of Quick Lolsin February, there are: “The things that ignite our desire”, “Gifted”, “The property fever” and “Por No Revolucionario”.

These shorts, starring a cast of luxury Cuban artists, promise to keep viewers entertained and smiling from beginning to end.

PRONYR TV, known for its variety of high-quality content, has premieres planned to satisfy all tastes. From super entertaining stories to light-hearted comedy, the platform offers a feast of laughter for its followers.

The distinctive feature of the Quick Lols is their short film format, perfect for those looking for a quick and fun option without having to immerse themselves in long series with multiple chapters.

These comedy shorts are scheduled to arrive each week. Laughter brings relief after a day with busy schedules. They won’t take you much time, although you should be careful because you will want to watch them in a weekend marathon.

What Cuban actors can you see in these comedy shorts?

The cast of artists who participate in these stories includes notable names such as Yasbell Rodriguez, Eduardo Pastrana, Leonardo Santiesteban, Gelliset Valdés y Victor José Rojasamong others.

PRONYR TV offers various entertainment options, such as the comedy series “Welcome to la yuma”, “No Así No” and “Deleted”. They also have the thriller “Crime in Miami.”

The platform has become a must-see destination for lovers of Cuban entertainment. Download the PRONYR TV app Now, it is the gateway to this space of distraction.

Are you looking for a moment of relaxation to brighten your day with a smile? Discover the Quick Lols shorts. Join the fun and get ready to laugh out loud.