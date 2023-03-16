“Proof photo”: Iris Klein is said to have secretly sent Yvonne Woelke shower pictures with Peter

tz stars

From: Luke Einkammerer

Split

At first it seemed as if Iris Klein had finished the affair drama about her husband Peter. Now she is said to have sent Yvonne Woelke intimate photos.

Update from March 13th at 21:00: No truce: The affair drama about Iris and Peter Klein and Yvonne Woelke is picking up speed again. After things had calmed down a bit in the jungle camp scandal of the year in the past few days, Daniela Katzenberger’s (36) mother now seems to want to put new wood on the fire.

As opposed to Yvonne Woelke bild.de reported, Iris is said to have sent her a voice message and shower pictures with Peter last week, which are said to have been taken after the two estranged couples had been intimate with each other. “He would just want to fool me, just like he would fool her. That’s why she wanted to send me this proof photo,” explains the “Unter Uns” actress.

That’s really going too far: According to Yvonne Woelke, Iris Klein is said to have sent her shower photos with Peter. © IMAGO/STAR MEDIA; Screenshot/Instagram/peterklein_official (photomontage)

According to Yvonne Woelke, Iris is planning to send her more such private photographs soon – much to the chagrin of the native Berliner: “I am very surprised that she is sending me such intimate things.” It is unclear what tactics Iris is pursuing with it – but After weeks of mudslinging between the two women, it’s hard to tell what the reality actress’ ultimate goal is.

First report from February 28, 2023: Mallorca – Gradually, the affair scandal surrounding Yvonne Woelke (41), Iris Klein (55) and her husband Peter (55) with its countless twists and new revelations can compete with many a romance novel. While the headlines are still piling up weeks after the end of the jungle camp, Iris’ daughter Daniela Katzenberger (36) stayed out of the situation for a long time. But now the reality actress breaks her silence – and does not miss the opportunity to dish out a good deal to Peter Klein.

Tears at the dining table: Daniela Katzenberger shares a photo of devastated Iris Klein

Daniela Katzenberger was involuntarily drawn into the affair drama of her mother and stepfather – and although she hardly had anything to do with it, her face quickly adorned many tabloid front pages. Although she promised Iris Klein her support, Lucas Cordalis’ (55) wife announced weeks ago that she would withdraw from the explosive situation for the time being. She was “not a marriage counselor,” she explained in her Instagram story at the time.

After a longer social media break, Daniela Katzenberger is now back with a question and answer session with her almost 2.2 million followers – and she also talks about the headlines of the last few weeks. When asked how Iris is currently doing, the pink lover replies with a meaningful picture in which a crying Iris Klein holds her hand in front of her face.

After a long radio silence, Daniela Katzenberger reports again on the affair drama about Iris and Peter Klein. She explains how her mother is doing at the moment and follows up on Peter. © Screenshot/Instagram/danielakatzenberger (photomontage)

“The heart still has to understand what the head has known for a long time,” writes Daniela under the photo of the former “Celebrity Big Brother” participant, “But she can do it. She will and she must!” Initially, she emphasized that Iris had to deal with her shattered love life on her own – but now her eldest daughter is fully there for her. “She’s not the first nor the last woman to be cheated on by her husband. She can handle it,” she says confidently.

Fatal infidelities: These Hollywood stars cheated on their partners In the glittering celebrity world of Hollywood, cheating scandals are not uncommon. One of the most explosive affair scandals to date is Brad Pitt’s (59) infidelity to Jennifer Aniston (53) – after he was filming “Mr. & Mrs. Smith” met his current ex-wife Angelina Jolie (47). Oscar winner Kenneth Branagh (62) cheated on his then-wife Emma Thompson (63) in 1994, and the love of the “Twilight” couple Robert Pattinson (36) and Kristen Stewart (32) broke up in 2012 because of an alleged affair between Stewart and him Director Rupert Sanders (51). When she released the album “Lemonade” in 2016, US superstar Beyoncé (41) triggered a wave of horror – because in some songs she clearly alluded to an affair with her husband Jay-Z (53). (Source k.at)

After Iris Klein’s departure: There is radio silence between Daniela Katzenberger and Peter Klein

The mother of Sophia Cordalis (7) does not make a big secret of the fact that Daniela Katzenberger is completely on the side of Iris in the turbulent events of the past few weeks. When a fan asks her how she is dealing with Peter, the TV answer has only a very short, but more than clear, answer: “No contact.” Iris Klein recently moved out of their finca on Mallorca – and with the last moving box, Daniela’s sympathy for her stepfather seems to have finally disappeared.

It remains to be seen how the affair drama surrounding the Kleins will continue to develop – Peter in particular made a trip to Hamburg, where his supposed love affair Yvonne Woelke lives, but was very suspicious in the end. His estranged wife, meanwhile, seems to be regretting her repeated outbursts of the past few weeks. With a befuddled apology video, Iris Klein gave her fans a lot of cause for concern. Sources used: Instagram/danielakatzenberger, k.at