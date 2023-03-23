Prosecutor criticizes Trump’s arrest announcement

Manhattan’s Attorney General Alvin Bragg has criticized former US President Donald Trump’s behavior in the investigation into a hush money payment to a porn actress. Trump fueled the “false expectation” of an impending arrest over the weekend, Bragg’s office wrote in a letter to three Republican congressmen today.

Trump wrote on his online platform Truth Social on Saturday that he should be arrested on Tuesday. Previously, there were increasing signs of charges against the 76-year-old Republican in the affair of a hush money payment to porn actress Stormy Daniels. However, no charges have yet been filed against Trump.

When there will be a decision in the Trump case is currently still open. According to media reports, the responsible grand jury, a lay body responsible for indictments, wanted to deal with the cause again on Monday at the earliest.