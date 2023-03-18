Prosecutor of the International Criminal Court sees possible that Putin faces trial – Hola News

Washington, Mar 17 (EFE) with CNN.

“Those who believe it is impossible” for the Russian leader to be held accountable for acts committed in Ukraine “do not understand history,” Khan said in statements to the US media.

The prosecutor cited as examples the Nuremberg Trials (1954-1946) -for war crimes in Nazi Germany- and the judicial process for the genocide in Rwanda.

“All of them (involved) powerful and imposing individuals and yet they ended up in court,” Khan added.

The prosecutor also pointed out that, through the arrest warrant against Putin issued by the ICC this Friday, they want to send a clear message: “No one should feel that they can commit genocide or crimes against humanity with impunity.”

The ICC published an arrest warrant against the Russian president as “suspected responsible” for the illegal deportation of Ukrainian children and their transfer from occupied areas in Ukraine to Russia, which constitutes a war crime according to the treaty of this court known as the Statute from Rome.

The ICC pre-trial chamber also issued a second arrest warrant against Russian politician Maria Lvova-Belova, Presidential Commissioner for Children’s Rights in Russia, on the same charge.

Both arrest warrants are the first of their kind issued by the ICC in the context of its investigation into possible war crimes committed by Russia in the conflict with Ukraine.

The Russian government described the arrest warrant as “outrageous”, “inadmissible” and “legally void”, since Russia is not a party to the Rome Statute of the ICC.