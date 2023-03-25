Prosecutor rescues four dogs that suffered mistreatment

Juarez City.- Four dogs in a situation of abuse were rescued during searches carried out in two homes in Ciudad Juárez by agents of the State Investigation Agency, of the District Attorney’s Office of the North Zone.

In a statement issued by the State Attorney General’s Office, it reports that one of the actions was carried out at 3:40 p.m. at an address on Puerto Santo Tomás street, in the Puerto de Palos neighborhood, continuing with the investigations of the investigation folder 7792/23, for the crime of animal abuse.

Personnel from the Department of Ecology, Animal Protection Division, were in charge of seizing a large brown Pitbull female and a male, also a large brown Pitbull, who presented lesions due to abrasions on the fur.

On the other hand, at 5:20 p.m., a search warrant was executed at an address on Aluminio S/N street, between Pablo L. Sidar and Emiliano Carranza streets in the Aldama neighborhood, continuing with the inquiries into the file of investigation 7791/23, for the crime of animal abuse.

Similarly, personnel from the Ecology Department, Animal Protection Division, proceeded to seize a small white mixed-race female with possible parasitism, as well as a large white mixed-race male.

The dogs were transferred to the Department of Ecology for due attention, while the investigations of both cases continue.