Prosecutor’s Office accuses NGO director of terrorism, conspiracy and treason

CARACAS. – The director of the ONG Citizen Control, Rocío San Miguel, was presented in court and accused by the Public Ministry of the alleged commission of the crimes of treason, conspiracy, terrorism and association, among others.

The Prosecutor’s Office links the activist to the so-called “White Bracelet” plan that, according to the regime, sought to assassinate Nicolás Maduro. In this case, there are already almost 40 detainees.

“The Public Ministry will request before the Second Counter-Terrorism Court a measure of preventive judicial deprivation of liberty against the citizen Rocío del Carmen San Miguel Sosa for the alleged commission of the crimes of treason, conspiracy, terrorism and association, among others.” , reported the attorney general of the republic, Tarek William Saab, through his social networks on the night of Monday, February 12.

The prosecutor appointed by the defunct National Constituent Assembly of Nicolás Maduro said, at 9:54 pm. that the presentation hearing of the activist of human rights before the court of the case.

The official pointed out that, for Alejandro Gonzales De Canales, an aviation officer and a person close to San Miguel, a custodial measure was also requested “for the alleged commission of the crimes of revealing political and military secrets concerning the security of the nation, obstruction of the administration of Justice and association”.

Embed –

For the other four people in the family of the director of Citizen Control, including her daughter and two brothers, precautionary measures and periodic presentation before the tribunal.

Activist without his lawyers

The ONG Provea denounced the presentation of Rocío San Miguel before the court after “she remained missing for more than 100 hours. He warned that what was said by the attorney general that his office acts in “strict adherence to national and international regulations” and to the human rights“.

Provea also pointed out that San Miguel “has not been allowed legal assistance from his trusted defense team, which constitutes a new abuse of the right to defense and due process of the activist”. Until now, the place of confinement of the human rights defender is unknown.

@snederr

Source: Fiscal Tarek William Saab / Provea