Prosecutor’s Office investigates Dina Boluarte for money laundering, criminal organization and prohibited financing

He Public ministry reported through its social networks that the First Supraprovincial Prosecutor’s Office Specialized in Money Laundering Crimes expanded the investigation against the president Dina Boluartethe former adviser Henry Shimabukuro and the former president Pedro Castillofor the crimes of prohibited financing of political organizations, money laundering and criminal organization.

“The alleged commission of these crimes would have occurred during the election campaign of Peru Libre in 2021″, detailed the prosecutor’s office through a Twitter thread. Until now, it was known that boluarteShimabukuro and Castillo had only been investigated for two alleged crimes: money laundering and criminal organization.

According to a tax provision, dated January 19, 2023, it is suspected that Boluarte carried out a series of “suspicious operations” to improperly collect money of illicit origin and finance his political campaign with Peru Libre, in which Castillo was going as a candidate for president of the republic.

The legal situation of the president was complicated after her former assistant Maritza Sánchez revealed that Shimabukuro, investigated for allegedly being a former shadow advisor to Castillo, and other businessmen made undeclared contributions of money in favor of the Perulibristas campaign in 2021.

