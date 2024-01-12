Prosecutor’s Office requests 34 years in prison for former president Pedro Castillo

LIMA.- This Friday, the Peruvian Prosecutor’s Office presented a request for 34 years in prison for former president Pedro Castillo, accusing him of the crimes of rebellion, abuse of authority and serious disturbance of public order.

These accusations are linked to the events of December 7, 2022, when, under pressure from Congress, he announced its dissolution and the calling of new legislative elections.

In addition, the Prosecutor’s Office requested 25 years in prison for the crime of rebellion for former Prime Minister Betssy Chávez, as well as for former Ministers of Commerce and Interior, Roberto Sánchez and Willy Huerta, respectively. The same sentence is also requested for the National Police officers, Manuel Lozada, Jesús Venero and Eder Infanzón.

In the case of former Prime Minister and former Minister of Justice Aníbal Torres, the Prosecutor’s Office requires 15 years in prison for the crime of rebellion.

Arrest of Pedro Castillo

Castillo was arrested a few hours after announcing the dissolution of Congress and the formation of an emergency government, and since then he has been detained in the Barbadillo prison, in the Lima district of Ate, known as the “prison of former presidents.”

Castillo’s management was marked by political instability in Peru, with five government teams in just 16 months and more than 70 ministerial changes. Unable to provide stability to the country and facing a hostile Congress, he even lost the support of his own party, Peru Libre.

Castillo’s dismissal triggered one of the worst crises in Peru, with numerous fatalities during protests against his arrest and against his successor, the until then vice president Dina Boluarte, whose mandate was called into question.

Source: With information from Europa Press