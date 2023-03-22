ProSiebenSat1 wants a joint streaming platform with public broadcasters

ProSiebenSat.1 CEO Bert Habets proposes a joint streaming network for content from German public and private broadcasters. This is not an easy task, as there is already plenty of competition in the streaming market. It’s not about competition between private and public broadcasters, but about joint competition against the “flood of disinformation”. “Together we can form a reliable counterpoint,” said the manager, “and together we can stand for diversity and quality.”

The challenge is also an opportunity for ProSiebenSat.1 and for the entire media industry, Habets said on Wednesday at a symposium of the media authorities in Berlin. The cornerstone for a central digital offer was laid with the complete takeover of the Joyn platform by ProSiebenSat1: “Now we have the development of a streaming service ‘Made in Germany’ in our own hands. We are positioning Joyn as a freely accessible streaming provider for the entire family”, said the CEO, who has been in office since November, “Not behind a payment barrier.”

ARD boss wants that too, but differently

ARD chairman Kai Gniffke announced just a few days ago that ARD will invest several hundred million euros in the development of technology in the coming years in order to be able to stand up to the big streaming platforms. Gniffke hopes that ARD and ZDF will work together on streaming. That could then be the nucleus for “something much bigger,” said Gniffke, “a marketplace for all German media. It’s about creating a media infrastructure that has the chance to use the power of the social networks and the big platform operators break.”

This means that Gniffke and Habets do not appear to be far apart when it comes to the basic idea of ​​a joint streaming offer for public and private broadcasters in Germany. However, each of the two men would like it to run technically on their own platform. While Habets has already bought a system for it, Gniffke is willing to spend “an enormous amount of money”.



(ds)

