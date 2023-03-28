Protection of minors: in Germany, the police target porn content on Twitter

Several German porn actors and models have received letters from the police telling them that they are illegally posting sexual content on Twitter.

At first they believed it was a hoax. In recent weeks, Berliners have been surprised to find a letter in their mailbox with police letterhead indicating an astonishing offense: they have illegally shared pornographic content on the internet. Although the terms are vague, and the exact law is not cited in the text of barely a page, they ended up realizing that their Twitter accounts were targeted, as reported by our colleagues from Wired who interviewed three Internet users linked to the X environment who had received this type of letter. They would be more than a hundred in total to have received official reprimands.

Freedom of expression versus protection of minors

In theory, however, Twitter is one of the only social networks where sexual content is allowed. Except that in 2022, Germany adopted a law prohibiting the sharing of pornographic content online without attesting to the age of the users having access to it. The goal: to protect minors who may be exposed to it. Twitter does not have such a verification system, so the country prohibits posting porn photos or videos there.

In December, 32 cases of illegal sharing of pornography were reported to the public prosecutor’s office, and 104 in March, according to the Media Authority of Berlin and Brandenburg. Among the accused, the couple of porn actors Tim and Julian Blesh, have been managing an amateur porn project for six years in parallel with their main job. An investigator finally informed them that the police had screenshots of their content, and that they had not taken the necessary measures to prevent minors from viewing it. They would now risk several thousand euros in fines.

“Why am I not allowed, as an adult, to decide what I want to see on the internet, because Twitter is not able to set up an age verification system”, s’ offends Tim Blesh.

Many content creators have thus been forced to leave the country since the introduction of this law, according to the Free Speech Coalition, the American trade association for the adult industry.

Fines and follow-up

Offenders “are liable by law to one year’s imprisonment or a fine”, explains the director of communications and spokesperson for the Berlin media authority, Anneke Plass, interviewed by Wired. But according to her, this fine does not generally exceed 300 euros, without leading to prosecution.

But the actors are not the only ones targeted: two letters were also sent in February to the researcher in pornography Madita Oeming, which previously used Twitter to share educational content about the adult industry and sex – not explicit images. She resolved to delete more than 2000 tweets, and must now employ a “child protection officer”, at her expense (about 100 euros per month) to continue to be active on the social network. “Since then, I no longer use Twitter as I used to. I felt a strong feeling of being censored,” the specialist told Wired.

virtual font

In their search of the immense box of hay that is the internet, German regulators have been assisted since 2019 by a tool that uses artificial intelligence to identify problematic content, whether political extremism , Holocaust denial, violence or pornography, therefore. STONEas this system is called, was developed by the Upper Rhine and Westphalia Media Authority as well as a private company based in Berlin, before its use spread to Germany.

This technology is able to scan posts from seven social networks including Twitter, TikTok, YouTube, Telegram and VK (the Russian version of Facebook). It is currently not used on Facebook and Instagram, as these social networks already restrict pornographic content. To identify problematic content, the system relies on a mix of image and text recognition, then validated by a human investigator. The use of KIVI would have allowed an acceleration of the number of violation detections, which have reached 5,000 since 2021, according to the Berlin and Brandenburg media authority. But for the moment, it is impossible to know which reports result from human moderation, and which can be attributed to the AI.

In France, a law in preparation aims to establish a “digital majority” to access social networks. The text, which has yet to pass before the Senate, provides that young people between the ages of 13 and 15 will still be able to register subject to parental authorization. The possible way to guarantee this age limit has not yet been fixed.