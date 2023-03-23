Protests against pension reform continue in France

A little less than a week after the retirement reform that the French government passed by decree became official, the demonstrations continue in the European nation that is now once again facing a general strike and roadblocks at the entrances to Paris. Despite the fact that the opposition took a “vote of no confidence”, the Macron government was able to pass it by only 9 votes, although that did not reassure the people.

During Tuesday the police confirmed that throughout the French country there were more than 200 demonstrations, and they are currently preparing for a possible march of hundreds of thousands of protesters who will go from where the Bastille was located to the opera house. After several days of silence, the president of France spoke on television, where he indicated that, even though the protests were “legitimate”, they were not going to achieve a change in this new law.

During his interview, which lasted 30 minutes, the frank president He indicated that he will not dissolve parliament, nor will he modify his cabinet or change the prime minister, the last two at the request of the opposition. The president of the Socialist Party, Valérie Rabault, asked the president of France that before this norm is definitively promulgated, which would increase the retirement age from 62 to 64 years, that it be sent to a national assembly for a final debate.

“We put all the options on the table. We entered a very serious democratic crisis less than a year after the president of the republic was elected. This damages our democracy and the image we have as a country abroad,” said the French politician.

Macron’s words

During the interview, the president spoke about this policy and the future of his party, although he placed special emphasis on the fact that, despite having accepted that this change is not one he likes, the reality is that he felt it was necessary. “Do you think I enjoy this situation?” Asked the politician, who pointed out his greatest regret was that his government did not communicate the need to make this decision in a better way.

“I could have swept the issue like many of the leaders who came before me,” said the politician, who added: “The longer we wait, the worse this situation will become.” It is expected that by 2030 there will be at least 20 million retirees in France.