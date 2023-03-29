Prysmian and Stellantis have not given a Rialzist signal: what kind of power is the future parrot?

In a seduta characterized by a high volatility of the Ftse Mib, Prysmian and Stellantis have given a rialzista signal with the media that they have incrociated to the rialzo. As we will see immediately, but the quality of the signal is not the same for two titoli azionari. Per cui bisogna fare molta attenzione a puntare alla cieca su una società senza averne prima analizzato tutti gli aspetti. Obviously, this is worth not only for i titoli azionari in question, but for any financial instrument.

Triple colpo for Prysmian that potrebbe will return its historical mass: the indications of the graphic analysis

the actions prismian (MIL:PRY) Hanno chiuso la seduta de marzo 28 a quota €37.28, in rialzo dell’1.97% rispetto alla seduta precedent.

The seduta di contrattazioni si è chiusa with a triplo colpo rialzista per Prysmian.

Innanzitutto le mediae mobili hanno incrociato al rialzo. Second, the SwingTrading Indicator has given an acquired signal. Third, the quotas of Prysmian have not inverted the relative force relative to the Ftse Eb that is diventata superiore.

Siamo, quindi, in the presence of a Titolo azionario che se dovesse confirmare nella prossime sedute questa sua impostazione rialzista potrebbe spingersi verso i massimi storici. A confirmation in such a sense may arrive at a daily rate of more than €37.81. In this case, the successive objective can be placed in the area for €40.

A sign of debolezzaonce, Potrebbe arrivare da una chiusura giornaliera inferiore a 36,57 €.

Segnale rialzista per Stellantis, ma attenzione agli indizi ribassiti

the title stellantis (MIL:STLA) has chiuso the seduta of March 28 in rialzo dello 0.14% rispectto alla seduta preceding a quota of 16.252 euro.

After the SwingTrading Indicator, also the media mobiles have not reached the rialzo. Tutto, quindi, sembrerebbe andare per il meglio. Eppure c’è un piccolo indizio che non deve fare abbassare la guardia. Come if you see the graph, infatti, le quotazioni hanno chiuso lontano dai massimi di giornata. Pay, quindi, a lot of attention.

conclusion

Per quanto detto in precedenza Prysmian and Stellantis have not given a Rialzist signalma tra i due titoli azionari What is most convincing is Prysmian. Tuttavia, in entrambi i casi, prima di cantare definitely victoria, bisognerà attendere confirma dalle prossime sedute.

