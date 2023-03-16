PS Plus: All new March games for Extra and Premium – that’s what awaits you

The list of Included games for PS Plus Extra and Premium in March 2023 stand firm. In the current month, users of the more expensive subscription options will also receive plenty of game supplies that they can play on PS5 and PS4. Also included is the Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection, which includes Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End and Uncharted: The Lost Legacy (remastered for PS5). There are also Tchia, Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Extraction and Ghostwire Tokyo. Adventure fans, on the other hand, will come along Life is Strange: True Colors and Life is Strange 2 on your costs.

Included games for PS Plus Extra and Premium in March 2023

Also in the lineup of PS Plus Extra and Premium in March 2023 Immortals Fenyx Rising, Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot and Street Fighter 5 Champion Edition. Rage 2 is action-packed: here unscrupulous gangs roam the wasteland and want to get at all strangers. Premium subscribers will also get access to the classics Ridge Racer 4 and Ape Academy 2 for PS1 and Syphoon Filter: Dark Mirror for PSP in March. The complete overview with the restarts is available below. The games will be available from March 21st.

Also popular with PC games readers







PS Plus: First “free” game for PS5 & PS4 in April 2023 already known









Sony announces the first “free” game for PS Plus in April 2023. Here you can find out which full version will be released for PS5 and PS4!















Buying advice for gaming PCs : Put together an ideal gaming calculator









Buying advice for gaming PCs: We present hardware configurations for every requirement – from entry-level to mid-range to high-end.









Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection

Tchia

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Extraction

Ghostwire Tokyo

Life is Strange: True Colors

Life is Strange 2

Immortals Fenyx Rising

Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot

rage 2

Street Fighter 5 Champion Edition

Untitled Goose Game

Final Fantasy Type-0 HD

Neo: The World Ends With You

Haven

Ridge Racer Type 4 PS1 – Premium

Ape Academy 2 PS1 – Premium

Siphon Filter: Dark Mirror PSP – Premium

More games at PS Plus Essential

As of last week, all PS Plus members get access to March’s essential games: Battlefield 2042, Code Vein and Minecraft Dungeons. It is already clear which game will be included in the “free” titles for PS Plus in April: Meet Your Maker. April games will be available for download starting April 4th. The full line-up is expected to be announced on March 29th.