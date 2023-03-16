PS Plus: All new March games for Extra and Premium – that’s what awaits you

The list of Included games for PS Plus Extra and Premium in March 2023 stand firm. In the current month, users of the more expensive subscription options will also receive plenty of game supplies that they can play on PS5 and PS4. Also included is the Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection, which includes Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End and Uncharted: The Lost Legacy (remastered for PS5). There are also Tchia, Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Extraction and Ghostwire Tokyo. Adventure fans, on the other hand, will come along Life is Strange: True Colors and Life is Strange 2 on your costs.
Included games for PS Plus Extra and Premium in March 2023
Also in the lineup of PS Plus Extra and Premium in March 2023 Immortals Fenyx Rising, Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot and Street Fighter 5 Champion Edition. Rage 2 is action-packed: here unscrupulous gangs roam the wasteland and want to get at all strangers. Premium subscribers will also get access to the classics Ridge Racer 4 and Ape Academy 2 for PS1 and Syphoon Filter: Dark Mirror for PSP in March. The complete overview with the restarts is available below. The games will be available from March 21st.
- Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection
- Tchia
- Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Extraction
- Ghostwire Tokyo
- Life is Strange: True Colors
- Life is Strange 2
- Immortals Fenyx Rising
- Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot
- rage 2
- Street Fighter 5 Champion Edition
- Untitled Goose Game
- Final Fantasy Type-0 HD
- Neo: The World Ends With You
- Haven
- Ridge Racer Type 4 PS1 – Premium
- Ape Academy 2 PS1 – Premium
- Siphon Filter: Dark Mirror PSP – Premium
More games at PS Plus Essential
As of last week, all PS Plus members get access to March’s essential games: Battlefield 2042, Code Vein and Minecraft Dungeons. It is already clear which game will be included in the “free” titles for PS Plus in April: Meet Your Maker. April games will be available for download starting April 4th. The full line-up is expected to be announced on March 29th.