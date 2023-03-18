PS Plus Extra: These PS4 and PS5 games will soon be removed, hurry!

The PS Plus Extra withdraws several games from its catalog each month, for this month of March 2023, no less than 9 games are leaving the service. If you were planning to do them, now is the time.

Before the PS Plus Extra & Premium games of April 2023 land on PS5 and PS4, the first game has already been unveiled recently, the month of March still has titles for us to discover. There are already the three games offered at no additional cost for all PS Plus members, and a new batch will arrive in a few days for PS Plus Extra and Premium subscribers. Normally, these should arrive as early as March 21. And at the same time, no less than 9 games will be removed from the service. So it’s now or never to launch them if you haven’t had time to try them yet.

9 games are leaving PS Plus Extra soon, enjoy now!

And among these 9 titles, although we don’t find huge AAAs, there are still some very cool games. For example, we have the right to Ghost of a Tale, an atypical action RPG which is reminiscent in particular of children’s stories. It embodies a little mouse trying to face a particularly hostile fantasy world. Before the arrival of Diablo 4, whose beta is currently available, you can also try your hand at a hack’n slash with Victor Vran Overkill Edition, playable alone or in co-op. The title is certainly less complete than the games of the big Blizzard license and less sharp than a Path of Exile, it is nonetheless pleasant to browse. Storytelling enthusiasts also have plenty to do with The Vanishing of Ethan Carter. A walking simulator that offers a surprising universe tinged with mystery. Finally, you will find a messy motocross racing game with Monster Energy Motocrossfighting anime-style mechas with Override 2more RPG with Dungeons 3 and spectacular wrestling with WWE 2K22.

Danger Zone (PS4)

(PS4) Dungeons 3 (PS4)

(PS4) Ghost of a Tale (PS4)

(PS4) Monster Energy Supercross – The Official Videogame 5 (PS4/PS5)

(PS4/PS5) Override 2: Super Mech League (PS5)

(PS5) The Vanishing of Ethan Carter (PS4)

(PS4) Velocibox (PS4)

(PS4) Victor Vran Overkill Edition (PS4)

(PS4) WWE 2K22 (PS4)

Last chance to play it on PS5 and PS4

These 9 games are available to all subscribers to PS Plus Extra or higher until next March 21. So you only have a few days left to enjoy it. After this time, you will have to go to the checkout to get your hands on it. They will permanently leave the service and be replaced by new entries.

While some of these games are often part of PlayStation Store promos, it would be a shame to miss an opportunity to play them without paying a penny more. We still have to find room in the schedule for releases in recent months. After a month of January loaded with novelties and big games, February was not idle and also offered us some nice titles, like Hogwarts Legacy, to name but one. For this month of March 2023, a whole bunch of games are also on the agenda, including the highly anticipated Resident Evil 4 Remake which will be released on March 24.

What are you playing at the moment?