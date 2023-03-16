PS Plus: here are the PS4 and PS5 games available in April 2023, including Ghostwire, Uncharted and Street Fighter V

Sony has just unveiled the PS Plus games for the month of April 2023, a big month for the subscription. Players will be able to get their hands on a dozen new titles, including Ghostwire: Tokyo, Uncharted and many more.

New month, new chance for Sony to convince you to keep your PlayStation Plus Extra or Premium subscription (or to register), while the service is now struggling to seduce. However, this month, Sony has put the small dishes in the big ones, with over a dozen games addedincluding three classics and a few triple-A games like Ghostwire: Tokyo, Rage 2, and Immortals: Fenyx Rising.

What games are being added to PS Plus in April 2023?

Today, Sony announced games that will be added to the PlayStation Plus games catalog for the month of April. The games will begin to be available from 21 mars 2023. To play it and continue enjoying the rest of the subscription service’s catalog in the future, you’ll need to maintain a PlayStation Plus Extra or Premium membership.

Here are the games added to PlayStation Plus from March 21, 2023:

Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection

Rainbow Six Extraction

Ghostwire: Tokyo

Life is Strange: True Colors

Immortals Fenyx Rising

Life is Strange 2

Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot

Street Fighter V: Championship Edition

Untitled Goose Game

Final Fantasy Type-0 HD

Rage 2

Neo: The World Ends With You

Haven

PlayStation Plus Premium members will also receive three new classic PlayStation games:

Ridge Racer Type 4 (PS1)

Ape Academy 2 (PSP)

Syphon Filter: Dark Mirror (PSP)

As a reminder, the PlayStation Plus changed last year and now comes in three levels: Essential, Extra and Premium: