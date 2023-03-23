PS Plus Premium: a big PS5 and PS4 game that divides to test for free

PS Plus Extra and Premium games are now available. Subscribers can already get their hands on a dozen new games including Tchia available from launch, or the exclusive Uncharted Legacy of Thieves. A very nice program, which gives even more months to the new formulas launched six months ago now. The advantage is on the other hand to the members of the PlayStation Plus Premium who benefit from some welcome exclusive bonuses. One of them allows players to try out some recent games for several hours. A second long demo has just been added and it concerns one of the 2022 releases that has divided the fan community the most.

A free demo of Sonic Frontiers via the PS Plus Premium

A new PS5 and PS4 game can be tested for free via the PS Plus Premium. Since the launch of its new top-of-the-range formula, Sony has regularly offered subscribers the opportunity to discover new productions via generous demos that are exclusive to them. We are talking here about trials lasting several hours, which generally allow you to get a good idea of ​​the games in question and their mechanics. These tests have, for example, allowed the members of this offer to get an idea of ​​The Last of Us Part 1 and its changes, God of War Ragnarok or the much criticized Gotham Knights. After Disney Dreamlight Valley at the beginning of the month, this is one of the releases of 2022 having divided the players who let themselves be approached.

A trial version of Sonic Frontiers is now available for PS Plus Premium subscribers. The timing is far from trivial, because the game, both appreciated and hated by fans, welcomed this Wednesday, March 22, some new features including a new challenge mode and the inevitable photo mode. Less generous than some, the demo of the game will only last “only” one hour, where others can reach four hours. This should still allow subscribers to finally know if this open-world Sonic is for them or not. If this is the case, be aware that the game is currently on sale on the PS Store where it is sold for €40.19 instead of €59.99 (-33%) until March 30, 2023.

To test for free Sonic Frontiers via the PS Plus Premium, nothing could be simpler. Simply go to the page PS Store of the game, or directly on the store from your PS4 or PS5 and you’re done.