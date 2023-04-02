PS Plus vs Xbox Game Pass: Which is the better service?

In the past, PlayStation Plus was a rival to Xbox Live Gold, with both offering monthly titles to their subscribers. After Sony completely changed its subscription service, PS Plus started to clash with Xbox Game Pass, which dominated the field in the video game industry.

If in other areas we see giants like Netflix, HBO Max and Disney competing for the public’s preference, in games Microsoft’s service triumphed absolutely without any competitor at the height. Now that the landscape has changed, the comparisons obviously happen. After all, who gets the better of PS Plus and Xbox Game Pass?

Prices and modalities

PS Plus

PS Plus offers three different plans for PlayStation console owners, namely Essential, Extra and Deluxe. The first level gives access to online multiplayer and offers three monthly games as a reward to players, in the same pattern as the old subscription. At the Extra level, subscribers have access to the service’s robust catalog, with a large number of PS4 and PS5 games available for download.

In Deluxe, the third and final level, subscribers keep all the benefits already mentioned and still have a catalog of classics from older generations, in addition to tasting some heavy games for up to two hours.

Check below the price of each level.

Essential: BRL 34.90 (monthly) – BRL 84.90 (quarterly) – BRL 199.90 (annual)

Extra: BRL 52.90 (monthly) – BRL 139.90 (quarterly) – BRL 339.90 (annual)

Deluxe: BRL 59.90 (monthly) – BRL 159.90 (quarterly) – BRL 389.90 (annual)

Xbox Game Pass

While Microsoft still offers Live Gold as a subscription option for gamers, our focus will be on Game Pass, so we’ll leave that service aside as it works separately. Game Pass is offered in two modes, Game Pass and Game Pass Ultimate.

The first is simpler and can be subscribed to on PC or consoles, but offers access to the full service catalog on the platform you subscribed to. With Game Pass Ultimate, you have the entire catalog, in addition to being able to check out all the titles on both consoles and PC, while also enjoying the benefits of Live Gold.

Check below the price of each subscription.

Game Pass (PC ou Xbox) – BRL 29.99 per month

– BRL 29.99 per month Game Pass Ultimate – R$ 44,99

ps plus games

Check out some of the highlights in the PS Plus (Extra) catalog below.

Ghost of Tsushima: Director’s Cut

Batman Arkham Knight

Horizon Forbidden West

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Game of the Year Edition

Death Stranding

Resident Evil 7

Assassin’s Creed: Black Flag

Assassin’s Creed: Rogue

Deathloop

Yakuza franchise

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order

Check out the complete list at this link.

Xbox Game Pass games

Check out some of the highlights in the Xbox Game Pass catalog below.

Franquia Need For Speed

Franquia Gears of War

halo franchise

Yakuza franchise

Forza Horizon 5

Forza Horizon 4

Battlefield Franchise

The Evil Within 1

The Evil Within 2

HiFi Rush

Alien Isolation

Trilogia Dead Space

Assassin’s Creed Origins

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey

Check out the complete list at this link.

Xbox Game Pass takes advantage of releases

While Sony tries to make its service clash with Xbox Game Pass, Microsoft takes advantage precisely because of the different views of the market that each company presents.

Sony continues to release its full-price exclusives, with purchase being the only way to enjoy the titles. Microsoft, on the other hand, offers all games with its seal directly to Xbox Game Pass subscribers, that is, franchise titles like Forza, Halo and more, reach the catalog directly on the day they are released on the market.

Additionally, with recent Microsoft acquisitions such as the purchase of Bethesda, more and more major titles such as The Elder Scrolls and Fallout will be coming directly to Xbox Game Pass subscribers at launch.

Third-party day one are also reality

As if the launch of its exclusive titles were not enough, Microsoft still closes several partnerships to offer launches developed by other brands in its subscription service.

While Sony is still a little shy with regard to the famous day one, Microsoft fans are already used to releases in the catalog.

Two great services, one industry leader

Both PS Plus and Xbox Game Pass are great services that offer great value to subscribers. Now, it is no longer necessary to buy several titles to have fun on a console, since for a reduced price you get access to huge catalogs.

The “competition” between the services seems to have only positive points for the public, who are increasingly receiving more and more weighty benefits. However, Xbox Game Pass still appears as the industry highlight. With several launches, the service still has other differentials such as the fact that it offers players the chance to check titles through the cloud, with xCloud.

Everything can depend on taste, and each player will have their preferences regarding the titles offered by each service. However, in general, right now Xbox Game Pass offers something more robust and complete.