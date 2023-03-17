PS Store: great promotions on big PS5 and PS4 games, but you have to act quickly!

New ephemeral promos have arrived on the PS Store. Sony has just dropped a new salvo of discounts on several big PS4 & PS5 games and some of their DLCs.

The promotions are linked on the PS Store. In addition to discounts on “essential games” for the PS5 and PS4, Sony is launching a new wave of discounts on major productions mainly signed Take Two, although a little Bethesda has been invited to the festivities. More selective than usual, ” Weekend offers » showcase a little less than twenty games, their DLCs, Season Passes and others upgrade. However, you will have to act quickly if you want to buy one of the titles in question since these PS Store promos will take fin March 21, 2023 at 2:59 a.m.French time.

In the lot, we find again and again Borderlands 3, GTA 5, The Elder Scrolls Skyrim or even Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands. These PS Store promos, which can climb up to -75%, will be aimed primarily at those who are not subscribed to PS Plus Extra or Premium because many games from this ephemeral offer are available in the catalog. Without further ado, here is the complete list:

Sid Meier’s Civilization VI Anthology: €26.24 instead of €74.99 (-65%)

Borderlands 3: Ultimate PS4 & PS5 edition: €29.99 instead of €99.99 (-70%)

Grand Theft Auto V Bundle: Premium Edition and Megalodon Shark Dollar Pack: €35.99 instead of €89.99 (-60%)

Call of Duty Modern Warfare II – Weapon Chest Edition: €82.49 instead of €109.99 (-25%)

Fallout 76: €9.99 instead of €39.99 (-75%)

Grand Theft Auto Online (PlayStation 5) : 9,99€ au lieu de 19,99€ (-50%)

Grand Theft Auto V (PS4 & PS5) : 19,79€ au lieu de 59,99€ (-67%)

Mafia II Definitive Edition: €9.89 instead of €29.99 (-67%)

Mafia III Definitive Edition: €9.89 instead of €29.99 (-67%)

New Tales from the Borderlands Deluxe Edition: €24.99 instead of €49.99 (-50%)

OlliOlli World Rad Edition (PS4/PS5): €29.24 instead of €44.99 (-35%)

PGA TOUR 2K23 Deluxe Edition: €39.99 instead of €99.99 (-60%)

Prey: €7.49 instead of €29.99 (-75%)

Red Dead Redemption 2 Ultimate Edition: €29.99 instead of €99.99 (-70%)

Sid Meier’s Civilization VI Platinum Edition: €14.99 instead of €49.99 (-70%)

The Elder Scrolls V Skyrim Anniversary Upgrade : 9,99€ au lieu de 19,99€ (-50%)

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition – PS5 & PS4 : 9,99€ au lieu de 39,99€ (-75%)

The Outer Worlds: Board Approved Pack: €39.99 instead of €49.99 (-20%)

The Quarry – Deluxe Edition for PS4 and PS5: €42.49 instead of €84.99 (-50%)

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands: Next-Level Edition: €37.49 instead of €74.99 (-50%)