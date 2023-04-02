PS5: huge announcements with a new PlayStation Showcase?

In the eyes of PlayStation players, Sony has been communicating a little too timidly since the beginning of the year. The February 2023 State of Play highlighted some of its partners’ productions, including Final Fantasy 16, which remains one of the big releases of this first half of the year. What about PS5 home exclusives like Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 or Wolverine? The Japanese publisher would see things very big for this summer and would plan very big announcements on the sidelines of the Summer Game Fest 2023.

A PlayStation Showcase with big PS5 games this summer?

E3 is dead, again, but that won’t stop publishers from hyping up the event. The big announcement period will continue with or without the US show, with the Summer Game Fest having taken over. For their part, big names in the industry have understood during the pandemic that it was sometimes just as effective to do your digital event on your side. Sony would opt for this option according to rumors that are becoming ever more insistent. It is once again Jeff Grubb who releases the information. According to its sources, the Japanese firm would hold a PlayStation Showcase shortly before the Summer Game Fest 2023, i.e. before June 8. The publisher would then plan to show bigger PS5 games than during its last State of Play, where the disappointing Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League was the headliner.

If we are to believe the journalist’s previous statements, the previous event was only a warm-up. According to him, this PlayStation Showcase will be “ enormous “, so much so that the publisher would see it as a way to ” prepare the second phase of the PS5 “. Players can therefore expect very big announcements, including new first party studios that would be revealed for the occasion. We can already see them preparing their biggest Genki Dama for Ghost of Tsushima 2, half confirmed through studio statements and job offers.

This PlayStation Showcase would also highlight already announced titles that would finally give their news. So it’s all pointing to Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, and why Marvel’s Wolverine, the next two big confirmed PS5 games. We can also imagine that Naughty Dog will take advantage of the event to present The Last of Us Factions, his famous multiplayer game. See you this summer to get to the bottom of it.