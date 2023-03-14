PS5 Pro in development: new console to be released in late 2024



According to insiders, Sony is hit and miss. A new PlayStation 5 Slim with a removable drive could be released later this year, while the PS5 Pro could be released later next year. A completely new console generation (e.g. PS6) should not appear before 2028.





If you give it Sources Trusting the often well-informed gaming expert Tom Henderson, Sony is said to be working on a PlayStation 5 Pro after all. Henderson only made it clear at the beginning of the year that the Japanese are primarily working on a second PS5 generation with a separate drive in order to merge the previously two-part production (disc and digital edition).

Solid evidence, pictures or leaks are still missing

So if you assumed that Sony would write off the PS5 Pro and instead already work on a possible PlayStation 6, the role is now backwards – at least in the rumor mill. Although the potential insider information allows the rumors to boil up briefly, there are no concrete leaks yet. So far we can only speculate about the technical innovations.

Among other things, experts are focusing on a recently surfaced patent by PlayStation architect Mark Cerny, which deals with improved ray tracing performance in games. The fact that a PS5 Pro would have more powerful hardware and, as a result, more power, SSD speed and graphics quality should go hand in hand with the name alone.

Or maybe a PlayStation 6?

Apart from a possible presentation of the new console, Sony will not comment on rumors, which is why these should, as always, be treated with caution. The same applies to Henderson’s statement that a possible PlayStation 6 (PS6) is unlikely to appear before 2028. This would mean that there would be more than seven, if not eight, years between the generations, which sounds realistic.

Whether it’s worth waiting for the second generation, a PS5 Slim or the Pro model, is on another sheet of paper. After more than two years and as a result of the chip crisis, the PlayStation 5 is available again throughout Germany for the first time.



