PS5: What is the solution to the annoying error in the Game Library?

After the last major update of the playstation 5, exciting new features were added, but some issues were also found. As a result, Sony released several minor updates to resolve them.

Recently, the company released the 23.01-07.01.01 update to fix an annoying bug that was affecting some players in the game library. Therefore, it is recommended update console to avoid problems and improve the performance of the Game Library.

The last update of the PlayStation 5, the 23.01-07.01.01, does not include new featuresbut it does solve a nagging problem that had been around for a while.

A rather awkward bug on PS5







The Truth News tells you that in certain situations, player content was not displaying correctly in the Game Library, which was inconvenient for users.

However, the recent update has fixed this issue. It’s important pointing that this update requires 834 MB of free space for its installation.

According to the documentation that Sony has published about this update, no other adjustments have been made, indicating that it has been released. specifically to address this issue.

Let’s remember what happened a similar situation with update 23.01-07.01.00, when buggy Discord voice chat was implemented.

