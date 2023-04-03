PS5: you are not dreaming the console is on sale with a big hit

No more shortage, the PS5 is available by the millions on the Internet as in physical stores. If you don’t have it, several retailers offer a nice promo on an essential pack.

Since the beginning of the year, it is finally possible to acquire a PS5 without tearing your hair out. Nor even by scaffolding a plan from hell to obtain the precious console. The shortage is behind Sony and the machine even offers a promotional operation. But beware, there will surely not be enough for everyone.

A discounted God of War Ragnarok PS5 bundle

While Sony would have a new surprise hardware in the boxes, which would not be the PS5 with detachable drive, the current console is available at a reduced price. A very nice offer because it is a bundle with the PlayStation 5, a controller and the incredible God of War Ragnarok. Unfortunately, neither the console nor the controller bear the image of the game, but after all, the appeal of the bundle is in its price.

Normally, you would have to pay € 619.99 for this PlayStation 5 + pack God of War Ragnarok (code) + white DualSense with blu-ray drive and €519.99 for the model without optical drive. Well for a few days you can get it with a 10% discount, respectively 569,99€ et 469,99€. It does not erase the price increase, but it is already that. The expiration date of the offer is not known, but do not delay too long if you are interested.

On its site, Micromania specifies that the quantities per person are limited, and that the delivery of the PS5 bundle is only possible in store.

In-store delivery only. Due to limited supply due to the rarity of the product, we limit the acquisition to 1 console per person. Estimated delivery on Saturday November 12, 2022.

A new console soon on the market?

According to an old rumor from Tom Henderson, Sony is to put a new PS5 on sale. A very amazing model that would have a removable blu-ray player. In other words, a PlayStation 5 Digital Edition with an optional optical drive. The connection would be made with a third additional USB-C port. It could therefore be thinner and lighter, but still, there shouldn’t be huge differences with the current driveless model. He also added that the Japanese company wanted to make it a reference chassis for production.

Lately, he also teased a new product that could visibly surprise. ” I wonder what the competition will think about it “he said during a live. Even if it has a good track record to its credit, let’s be careful about the nature of the product in question. Finally, wireless gaming headphones would be in the firm’s boxes. A series of announcements before or during the PlayStation Showcase?