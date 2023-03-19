PSG could not against Rennes with Messi on court

Within the framework of date number 28 of the Ligue 1, Paris Saint Germain they lost at home in the Parc des Princes 2-0 against Stade Rennes and, with 10 dates to go before the end of the tournament, they still have nine points behind their escort.

The definition of Ligue 1, the French men’s soccer championship, keeps the public expectant for the possible coronation of Lionel Messi in the ensemble directed by Christophe Galtier. Despite the fact that the Parisians’ positive streak included four consecutive league wins, Rennes, located in sixth position, knew how to cope.

Thus, at home and with a notable advantage in terms of the names of their starting squad, the tough defeat against Bayern Munich in the Champions League left traces of bad spirits on the squad. In the preview, the fans of the Parisian team noted their discomfort with whistles and boos for the Argentine star when the stadium screen flashed his name. The same did not happen with Kylian Mbappé, who received the recognition and affection of the public despite the elimination.

Starting the game, Rennes had the first dangerous opportunity after a few minutes, but Toko Ekambi could not finish off with force and wasted the situation. With few arrivals, the game developed, and Messi was present in the chances generated by the locals, while Mbappé had, around 40 minutes, a good chance that Steve Mandanda denied him.

At the end of the first half, it was Ekambi who took advantage of a lack of concentration in the PSG defense, dropped a long ball with remarkable quality in three quarters of the field and with a simple movement crossed the ball, beating Gianluigi Donnarumma’s goal.

After the blow received at the end of the first half, the spirit did not improve in the Parisian squad. At the start of the match, PSG made a rude mistake at the start and paid dearly: Ekambi took the ball in front of the midfield and reached inside the area, where, with a short pass, he left Arnau Kalimuendo alone. , who put the 2 to 0.

Hit by the recent elimination from the Champions League, Galtier’s team could not lift the game against Rennes, who took the three away points. However, they are still at the top of Ligue 1, awaiting the result of Olympique de Marseille, who can fall within seven points with a next victory against Reims this afternoon.

Messi’s future

With a bad relationship with the fans and after running out of chances in the most important international cup in Europe prematurely, Messi still has no clear vision of the path he will follow in the coming months.

June 30 is the date on which the Argentine’s contract with PSG will expire and, although he already has an offer to renew for another year, the options open to him are not few.

The Argentine dream of seeing Messi at Newell’s seems a little more impossible every day, while different clubs from Major League Soccer (MLS) in the United States have shown interest in incorporating the former Barcelona. In addition, many fans dream of a reunion between the Argentine and Pep Guardiola in Manchester City, although the chances of it coming to fruition do not give much hope.