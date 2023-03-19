PSG falls against Rennes and Messi receives boos

Paris.- Rennes defeated Paris Saint-Germain this Sunday at the Parc des Princes 2-0, in a match in which Lionel Messi received some whistles and boos when the line-up was announced, and in various actions.

Karl Toko Ekambi (minute 45) and Arnaud Kalimuendo (48) sentenced a PSG that added its seventh defeat in 2023, counting all competitions, and the fourth of the season in Ligue 1.

With 10 days remaining in the competition, PSG has a nine-point advantage over Lens, which is second, and 10 over Marseille.

On this occasion, Kylian Mbappé, captain of PSG, could not save his team, despite his numerous unchecks. In the end he went to greet the fans, unlike a Messi, invisible in the game, who quickly went to the locker room after the final whistle.

The Argentina captain was involved in a controversy on Friday night after spreading through social networks that the team’s training session did not finish last Tuesday.

Before the game, during the presentation of the line-ups, some whistles were heard against the Argentine star, who has not yet renewed his contract with the French club until June.

In some game actions in which he was not good (45+2 and 55), Messi was also whistled.

The whistle, however, cannot be compared to the one dedicated by the Parisian fans to the Brazilian Neymar after PSG was eliminated last season in the Champions League round of 16 against Real Madrid.

Messi and his entourage are currently negotiating with PSG to renew his contract.