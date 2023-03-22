16h11 – PSG: Riolo would not take Mourinho 4:03 p.m. – Tunisia: Khaoui stings his coach 15h48 – EdF (Espoirs): Ripoll reacts to Hadjam’s choice 3:34 p.m. – EdF: Mbapp captain, Rocheteau disapproves 15h23 – EdF: Samba explains its role 14h58 – Nice: its future, Todibo wonders 14h45 – Juve : Rabiot ragit la rumeur Liverpool 14h28 – VIDEO: chambering between Thuram! 14h09 – Juve: Rabiot sends a message 13h48 – Bar: White advertises Messi 13h29 – Arsenal: Balogun speaks about his future 13h05 – Liverpool: Arthur will return Juventus 12h43 – Basaksehir : zil arrte sa carrire (official) 12h24 – Lyon: the club supports Aouar 12h00 – Bara: threat of exclusion in LdC? 11:43 am – Man City: Silva refuses to discuss his future 11h24 – Argentina: Scaloni’s warning 11h08 – Spain: Gavi and Ceballos forced to explain themselves 10h47 – Sude : Ibrahimovic vise l’Euro 10h32 – EdF: Benzema-DD, Giroud refuses to interfere 10h15 – Inter : Skriniar, an evil of two rcurrent 09h58 – EdF: Giroud evokes the choice of Benzema 09h39 – EdF: the final, Kolo Muani still haunted 09h23 – EdF: Griezmann, Deschamps calms the game 08h57 – EdF : Giroud content pour Mbapp 08h44 – Nice: Boulhendi until 2025 (official) 08h20 – Belgium: the new known captain 21/03 – Brazil: Ancelotti, Ederson’s father 21/03 – EdF: Deschamps evokes the Guendouzi case 21/03 – Reims: the PL, Still calms the game 21/03 – PSG: Campos donne sa priority B. Silva! 21/03 – EdF: the CdM, Diaby questioned himself 21/03 – Fulham: Pereira followed by PSG? 21/03 – EdF: Mbapp captain, valid Platini 21/03 – OM : Tavares, Di Meco a du mal… 21/03 – PSG: Rothen militates for Mourinho! 21/03 – EdF: Griezmann, Pirs see a lack of respect 21/03 – OM : Rongier en EdF, Deschamps rpond 21/03 – EdF : Konat n’a pas vu Griezmann touch 21/03 – Tottenham : Hjbjerg rpond Conte 21/03 – EdF : Mbapp capitaine, Konat ravi 21/03 – PHOTO: Griezmann with a big smile 21/03 – Arsenal: end of season for Tomiyasu 21/03 – Seville: Mendilibar replaces Sampaoli (off.) 21/03 – OM: Dithyrambic di Meco on Sanchez 21/03 – PSG: Lahm advises Mbapp to leave 21/03 – Montpellier: Der Zakarian warns OM 21/03 – PSG: the mir pushes to extend Messi 21/03 – Sngal: Ciss positions itself for Thiaw 21/03 – Arsenal: a former Rennes target 21/03 – Ivory Coast: first growth for Bamba 21/03 – PSG: Bitshiabu also joins the infirmary 21/03 – Man Utd: Jim Ratcliffe won’t splurge 21/03 – PSG: Campos is active for Osimhen 21/03 – OM: Rothen tackles Sanchez 21/03 – EdF: Mbapp captain, Deschamps confirms 21/03 – Chelsea: a French goalkeeper in the sights 21/03 – Inter: a major cleaning in preparation 21/03 – Man City: a big offer for Guimaraes? 21/03 – PSG: Lahm criticizes Verratti 21/03 – Juve: Rabiot, the C1 or the start? 21/03 – PSG: P. Lahm – “a luxury store” 21/03 – Sville: Sampaoli’s farewell 21/03 – PSV: the fan who hit Dmitrovic banned for 40 years 21/03 – PSG: MU, Buffon’s biggest regret 21/03 – Monaco: Man Utd places its pawns for Disasi! 21/03 – Norway: hard blow for Hland 21/03 – Milan: Zlatan very clear about his future 21/03 – Spain: The Norman confirms his choice 21/03 – Miscellaneous: end clap for Adebayor (official) 21/03 – Sville: it’s over for Sampaoli (official) 21/03 – Reims: Still in West Ham’s sights! 21/03 – Palace: Hodgson’s return confirmed (official) 21/03 – EdF: a doubt about the future of Griezmann 21/03 – PSG: Luis Fernandez wonders about Campos 21/03 – EdF: Mbapp captain, Lizarazu valid 21/03 – Palace: Vieira’s successor approaching 21/03 – EdF: Mbapp named captain of the Blues 20/03 – Tottenham: Tale to the exit 20/03 – Lyon: Aulas wants ASSE in Ligue 1 20/03 – Sville: Sampaoli’s successor found? 20/03 – PSG: Malcom still targeted 20/03 – Miscellaneous: Gattuso’s Call of the Foot 20/03 – Lille : commotion crbrale pour Weah 20/03 – Tottenham: Kane fix price 20/03 – Athletic : Kondogbia en grande difficult 20/03 – Real: Asensio’s message 20/03 – PSG: Rothen attacks Galtier! 20/03 – Lyon: Aulas still dreams of Benzema 20/03 – VIDEO: the reunion of the Blues 20/03 – Nice : Ramsey sent Ratcliffe “passionn” 20/03 – Bara: two injured after the Clasico 20/03 – Brighton: possible departure for De Zerbi? 20/03 – MF poll: City, the number 1 favorite in LdC! 20/03 – Lens: OM, Samba’s confession 20/03 – Lyon: Aulas has hope with the Coupe de France 20/03 – Man City : Hland, Haller tacle Guardiola 20/03 – OM : Sanchez, Guy tempre 20/03 – Tottenham: Tale forced to explain 20/03 – Dortmund: Reus persists for his future 20/03 – EdF: Deschamps wants to respect Varane 20/03 – EdF: Giroud replacing? It’s possible 20/03 – EdF: Rabiot-Upamecano, the good points of DD 20/03 – EdF: Deschamps sees the progress of Kolo Muani 20/03 – EdF: Maignan confirmed as number 1 20/03 – EdF: Mbapp out of control? DD surprised 20/03 – Fulham: Mitrovic risque gros 20/03 – Man Utd: a second offer from the Qataris 20/03 – PSG: Paganelli feels a Galtier bout 20/03 – OM: Lopez admits to the chance 20/03 – Algeria: Belmadi did not watch the World Cup 20/03 – Sville: Sampaoli bientt vir? 20/03 – EdF: Samba has always believed in it 20/03 – Tottenham: Conte, departure expected by the group 20/03 – OM: the press covers Sanchez with lodges 20/03 – Roma: Mourinho warmed up with Lotito! 20/03 – Dortmund : Bellingham, Liverpool en difficult 20/03 – OM: the title, Guendouzi does not dream 20/03 – Real: Hermel can’t find Benzema 20/03 – Bara: Roberto flirts with Messi

