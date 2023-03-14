Public bicycles: recommendations for the detection of errors in their use

Two weeks after the start-up of the public bicycle system in the city of Santa Fe, the municipality provided recommendations on how to use bikes correctly, which have a period of use of 45 minutes. It is that in the first weeks of implementation of this public service, they detected that some misuse them.

“The person who starts the trip has to return the bicycle at any of the authorized stations. We can’t leave her anywhere elseotherwise we are taking away the opportunity for another neighbor or neighbor to find it,” said Andrea Zorzón, director of Mobility for the municipality.

The operating hours of the system are from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m., so the vehicles must be left in the bike stations before the end time.

“The system has a zone of operation. To the south the limit is the Parque del Sur; to the east along Av. Alem, along the Costanera to Salvador del Carril, Quintana, Iturraspe and then on Avenida López y Planes, Roque Sáenz Peña and returns through the Miter station to have the limit of JJ Paso and the Parque del Sur,” he explained. the official and recalled that those cyclists who leave this coverage radius will feel that the bicycles emit an alert sound.If this happens, those in charge of municipal monitoring will contact the user to remind them of the area where they can use the service.

Trial period

“It is an area that is currently being tested, and we are going to evaluate expanding it. But It is important that we do not take the bike to another place that is not authorizedwe cannot keep the bicycle and sit down to drink mate because we are preventing another person from using it,” he said.

At the same time, the Director of Mobility highlighted that public bicycles were enabled as a transport system, for shared use. “It is a system that is on trial, free to use, but after breaches of these basic recommendations can generate sanctions users who make improper use of the system,” he said.