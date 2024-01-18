Public employees who join the strike will not receive a salary

BUENOS AIRES.- He Government of Argentina confirmed that it will deduct the working day for national public employees who join the national strike on January 24, which was called by the National Confederation of Labor (CGT).

A measure that was being analyzed from a legal point of view and that has now actually been implemented, confirmed presidential spokesperson Manuel Adorni, who specified that he was speaking of “all national state employees who adhere to this measure.”

He argued that “the salary is a consideration and it is reasonable for those who do not work not to receive payment.” When asked about the possibility of declaring the force measure called by the CGT illegal, Adorni responded: “There is no reason for the strike here or at least the explanations they have given as to why are almost childish. We are still waiting for the arguments of the “why of the strike, which is not completely clear to us. In terms of strictly legal terms, if necessary there will be news on the point in question,” he said.

Along these lines, the presidential spokesperson continued: “We understand that Argentina is in a situation of urgency and absolute necessity. We understand that both the DNU and the law that is in the legislative process are part of that change and of removing Argentina from the decadence in which it lives,” added presidential spokesman Adorni.

Regarding the possibility of Congress meeting this Saturday to discuss the Omnibus Law project (a project with many laws), he maintained that “nothing is ruled out and it is effectively the intention of all of us who want to accelerate the process of change that it meet as soon as possible.” “as soon as possible. Of course it is strictly a legislative matter, in which we do not intervene. We will see if this can actually happen or not, or in the following days.”

While in statements given prior to the meeting, the co-head of the CGT Pablo Moyano (Truckers) assured that the CGT unity is ratified “despite some differences” and emphasized that “the objective is one: to overturn the DNU, to overturn the Omnibus Law and mobilize on the 24th and be present in every conflict that is going to be generated.”

Other currencies in Argentina?

The presidential spokesperson maintained that the provinces that have announced initiatives to create their own money pointed out that “they have the freedom to do what they consider right” with the issuance of quasi-currencies,” but warned that “they will never be rescued by the national government.” “, unlike what happened after the widespread broadcast that occurred in 2001 and 2002.

In reference to the decision of the government of La Rioja to issue its own quasi-currency, the national official relativized the possibility of a “contagion effect” among the rest of the provinces, since “the vast majority understands something so basic that it does not “You can spend more than you have and they are adjusting their accounts to make that happen.”

“Each province has the freedom to do what it considers correct, and if it considers correct to pay public employees with papers issued by the province itself, welcome. We do not get into those issues. If one spends more than what one has, one does not “It has other elements and there is no intention to adjust public accounts. The quasi-currency, if it sees the light, will see it within the valuation that each citizen makes of that role,” he pointed out.

Megadecree in the crosshairs

On the other hand, the National Chamber of Labor Appeals granted the extraordinary appeal to the Government with devolutive effect so that the Supreme Court of Justice reviews the lawsuit initiated by the CGT against the labor chapter of the presidential megadecree that deregulated the economy.

The Government seeks that the ruling of the Labor Chamber, which annulled the labor chapter of the DNU through a precautionary measure, be revoked. But the fact that the way to reach the Court has been cleared does not imply that the precautionary measure will be suspended. The ruling will remain in force until the Supreme Court issues its ruling. And meanwhile, the Government seeks to have the DNU (Decrees of Necessity and Urgency) approved in Congress. The Executive Branch seeks to annul the precautionary measure provided in the case promoted by the Federal Confederation of Labor.

Javier Milei’s result in Davos

Presidential spokesperson Manuel Adorni considered that the “result” of President Javier Milei’s participation in the World Economic Forum in Davos, in Switzerland, was “sensational,” where he gave a speech similar to “a master class.”

“Never before has a president given such a master class, defending with arguments the superiority of the free market and individual progress. Leaders usually dedicated themselves to going to these types of forums to look good or to have a good time. The President has shown his convictions and where he wants Argentina to go. We are honored that Argentina is once again a beacon of the Western world by virtue of the President’s firm convictions,” he stressed.

In addition, he sought to dismiss the versions that the Argentine president’s speech would not have had a good impact among the public present in Davos. “The leaders and businessmen were enthusiastic about the process of change, appealing for local politics to live up to it and accompany the path it is beginning to chart,” he insisted.

Finally, he insisted that the result of Milei’s time at the Forum was “sensational” and argued: “What was expressed in the speech, the reception and the global impact has not been seen in decades in Argentina.”

Source: El Clarín/ Infobae/ La Nación / Diario las Américas Editorial Team