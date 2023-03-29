Public sector collective bargaining continues

Wednesday, March 29, 6:37 a.m.: In the collective bargaining dispute over the public service, employers and unions will meet this Wednesday for what may be decisive talks. Since Monday, both sides have been struggling in Potsdam in their third round of negotiations about the income of 2.5 million federal and local employees.

The three-day round of talks is scheduled to last until this Wednesday. It was unclear whether a compromise could be reached. If there is no breakthrough in Potsdam, the unions could hold a ballot vote on forced strikes. However, it is also possible that arbitration will be initiated or that another round of negotiations will be scheduled.

But if both sides achieve a result, new strikes would be off the table. In the past few weeks, the unions had paralyzed public transport, but also daycare centers, clinics and garbage disposal with massive warning strikes.

Warning strike day ended – traffic in the north is running again

6:47 p.m.: After the 24-hour warning strike by the Verdi and EVG unions, traffic in the north has returned to normal. The first flights to Thessaloniki, Frankfurt and Munich, for example, took off from the airport early Tuesday morning with a slight delay at just after 6 a.m. On Monday, all departures and more than half of all planned landings were canceled due to the warning strike in Hamburg.

Railway operations also started as planned in the north, as a railway spokesman announced. In long-distance traffic, isolated journeys were canceled. The regional and S-Bahn traffic ran accordingly without strike-related failures. According to Deutsche Bahn, delays during the day in regional traffic in Schleswig-Holstein were mainly due to repair work or staff who fell ill at short notice.

According to the information, the first trains from the backlog in the marshalling yards had already started up again on Monday evening. This was particularly important for container transport in the port of Hamburg. No trains could enter or leave the port during the warning strike, a spokeswoman for the port authority HPA said. Train and shunting trips were only possible within the port.

Also in the morning, the pilot shifters in the port of Hamburg resumed their work so that pilots could board the ships again. The Kiel Canal was also opened. The HPA spokeswoman told the German Press Agency that shipping traffic on the Elbe and in Hamburg could be maintained to a reduced extent during the strike. “Ships of all types and sizes were able to sail, but fewer than under normal conditions.” The delays of individual ships were within the scope of the duration of the strike. “The safety was given at all times, there were no damaging events,” emphasized the spokeswoman.

A 31-year-old from Sylt wanted to help himself due to the lack of moving trains and walk across the Hindenburgdamm to his hometown of Westerland. Around 4:30 p.m. on Monday, the police were informed about people on the track and found a man near Emmelsbüll, the federal police said. Accordingly, the 31-year-old replied when asked that no trains had gone to Sylt and that he therefore wanted to walk over the Hindenburgdamm to Westerland, where he lives.

“The officials didn’t think that was a good idea and instructed him urgently about the danger to life when staying in the track area,” said a police spokesman. The man left the tracks with the officials – shortly afterwards a car train drove through the section.

The Verdi and EVG unions had called for a nationwide warning strike on Monday. In addition to rail and air traffic, local public transport in several federal states and shipping were also affected.

Traffic restarted after warning strike

Tuesday, March 28, 2023 at 06:19: After the nationwide warning strike, local public transport started up again on Tuesday in Hesse. The Frankfurter Verkehrsgesellschaft (VGF) reported a normal start of operations. Everything is running according to schedule, a spokesman said in the morning. The Kasseler Verkehrsgesellschaft had also expected normal operations on Tuesday morning. The Deutsche Bahn stated on its website at around 5:30 a.m. that operations had started as planned. The regional and S-Bahn traffic runs without strike-related failures.

On Monday, the warning strike had caused a standstill in parts of Hesse: long-distance rail transport was completely stopped and regional transport was largely stopped, with the latter, according to the railways, the first lines ran again on Monday afternoon. In addition, there were no city buses, trams or regional trams in Kassel. The city buses in Wiesbaden as well as trams and subways in Frankfurt also remained in the depot. In other Hessian regions, on the other hand, buses were on the road as usual.

The trade unions Verdi and EVG had called for the traffic warning strike in order to win more wages in the respective wage conflicts. Representatives of both unions spoke of a high level of participation.

Railway union: Easter no warning strikes on the railways

12:55 p.m.: Anyone who has booked or planned a train trip for Easter can rest easy: In the current tariff conflict, the railway and transport union (EVG) is not planning any warning strikes over the holidays. “Since we don’t want to strike the travelers, but the employers, we can announce that we will not negotiate over Easter and therefore not go on strike,” EVG collective bargaining board member Kristian Loroch told the German Press Agency on Monday. “Whenever we negotiate, we must also have the opportunity to strike in order to be able to react to bad offers.”

The second round of collective bargaining between the EVG and a total of 50 rail companies begins this week. The union intends to continue negotiations with Deutsche Bahn at the end of April. She demands at least 650 euros more per month for all employees or twelve percent more money for the lower wage groups.

ADAC: There was no traffic chaos on the freeways

10.09 am: The nationwide warning strike caused significantly more traffic and obstructions on the motorways on Monday morning, but there was no chaos. Traffic is slowing down around the metropolitan areas, “but we don’t see a collapse or a huge chaos,” said a spokeswoman for the ADAC on Monday morning. From their point of view, the early announcement and the coverage may have caused many people to prepare for the warning strike. “Those who can have stayed in their home office.”

The ADAC regularly monitors traffic jams on the motorways. The traffic club usually registers fewer traffic jams on Mondays and Fridays than in the middle of the week. Here, too, the trend towards working from home is making itself felt.