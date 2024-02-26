Puerto Rican musician Toito Vzquez dies at 62 at age

MIAMI.- He Puerto Rican musician Toito Vázquez, known as The National Trombone who recorded on more than 300 artists’ albums, died at the age of 62. The unfortunate news was confirmed today -February 26- by the son of artist Omar Vzquez Rivera.

“I want to thank everyone who prayed for my dearest father, Antonio Vázquez Ponce “Trombón Nacional”, who passed away today to live with our God. May you rest in peace, my dear old man,” Rivera expressed on Instagram, al share a photograph of his father painted on a mural.

Likewise, salsa singer Vctor Manuel expressed his feelings on social networks regarding Toito’s death.

Reaction

“The great trombonist Toito Vázquez has left us. Excellent musician, but a better human being. I had the privilege of having him belong to my orchestra and in the vast majority of my recordings. His legacy and his style will remain forever, his phrases, boil it and enjoy Carola. My condolences to the Vzquez family, especially to Vctor. We will see you, brother,” said the American singer of Puerto Rican origin.

Until now the cause of death is unknown; However, the local environment First hour He assured that the artist had health complications.

Beginnings of the musician

Born on April 1, 1961 and brother of the well-known Víctor Vázquez, Toito began in the music industry from an early age by playing the conga; Although, his father influenced him to become interested in the trombone.

In 1977 he achieved his first recording work with the Chamaco Rivera Orchestra and then recorded on albums by El Gran Combo de Puerto Rico, Bobby Valentn, Larry Harlow, Eddie Palmieri, among other notable salsa artists.

“In his career, Vázquez recorded more than 100 albums that included the most important orchestras and singers of the time, both from Puerto Rico and other countries. In fact, the list of recordings includes Fania All Stars, El Gran Combo from Puerto Rico, Bobby Valentn, Ismael Rivera, Tito Puente, Gilberto Santa Rosa, Pedro Rivera Toledo, Juan Luis Guerra and 4.40, Diseño Boricua, Larry Harlow, Eddie Palmieri, los Pleneros del Quinto Olivo, Eddie Santiago, Tommy Olivencia, Tito Rojas , Roberto Roena, Cheo Feliciano, José Alberto El Canario, Oscar de Len, Ricardo Arjona, Vctor Manuelle, Rey Ruiz, Tito Nieves and Michael Stuart, among many others”, he highlighted The new day.