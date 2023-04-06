Pullaro prefers Losada to be a candidate to “strengthen the coalition”

The provincial deputy, Maximiliano Pullaro, launched for months as a candidate for Governor of Santa Fe, assured that he prefers the candidacy of Carolina Losada within the internal “Front of Fronts”.

In dialogue with Cadena Oh, the former Minister of Security admitted that “it would seem that Carolina Losada is going to be a candidate, and also Clara Garcíait begins to take shape an important intern“.

In addition, he argued that he would like to compete against the current national senator, because “it strengthens the debate within the political coalition”.

Regarding the journalist’s bank partner, Dionisio Scarpin, who also ran as a candidate in recent days, stated that “he is a great leader but today he does not have the knowledge of the province that if you have Losada”.

“Inmates add up, but we have different nuances and profiles”

“The inmates add up, but we have different nuances and profiles. We are going to offer the public proposals, work teams, management, character, and history of each one. It is useless to work with empty slogans, if later the main problems are not going to be solved”, added the pre-candidate.

Even so, he did not rule out that other names join the electoral bid within the opposition space, and announced that maybe there are “more than three proposals”. “Pablo Javkin did not say that he is resigning from the governorship, neither is Mario Barletta,” he said.

The social work carried out by the evangelical churches and their pastors in the neighborhoods is of great importance to contain the advance of violence and degradation to which our province is subjected. Together with them we will #ChangeSantaFe 1/2 pic.twitter.com/SmuWrHGrqC — Maximiliano Pullaro (@maxipullaro) April 3, 2023

Finally, Regarding the woman who will second him in the formula, he anticipated that “she can be from the center or the north” of the provinceand commented that from their space they are chatting “with a PRO sector, with UNIR, and with different spaces, but we still have not decided who it will be“.