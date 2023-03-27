Pumas presents Antonio Mohamed as coach

Mexico City.- Antonio Mohamed officially became the new coach of the Pumas.

The Argentine strategist was presenting with the Auriazul team this Monday afternoon at the Cantera facilities, accompanied by Leopoldo Silva, president of the club, and Miguel Mejía Barón, sports director.

“I want to thank the board of directors for the trust placed in me and in my coaching staff. It is very exciting to take on a great team like Pumas, it was always a work objective to reach this club that is so historic and with so much DNA, so we hope to be at the height of such an important team in the country”, were the first words of the “Turk” as feline DT.

Shortly before his presentation, the South American put his signature on the contract that links him to the university institution until June 2024.

Mohamed himself revealed that he had proposals to reach the feline bench since October of the previous year, but until now that an agreement could be reached.

“They contacted me in October, but the coaching staff was not yet ready, we had just come out of certain situations to be resolved in Brazil and fate wanted us to have the chance again now,” he said.

“Big challenges move me and I think there was no bigger and more motivating challenge than leading Pumas and that’s why we’re here,” he said about what motivated him to come to CU.

Mohamed has led teams like Xolos, Monterrey and América in the MX League, but his cream-blue past does not worry him when it comes to receiving the auriazul fans.

“That has nothing to do with it because I am here today and my shirt is on well. My past has nothing to do with it,” said the coach, who had his most recent adventure with Atlético Mineiro from Brazil.

It will not be until April 3 when the “Turk” takes the reins of the team, so he will not lead the cats until Date 14 against Atlético de San Luis.