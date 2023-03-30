Pussy Riot member appears on Russia’s most-wanted criminal suspect list

Nadya Tolokonnikova, founding member of Russian punk band Pussy Riot, appears on a list of Russia’s most-wanted criminal suspects. According to The Associated Pressthe original journalistic report comes from the Russian media Mediazona, also founded by Nadya herself along with her partner in PR, Maria Alyokhina.

Nadya Tolokonnikova de Pussy Riot. Foto: Getty

Pussy Riot's Nadya on Russia's Most Wanted Criminal List

Mediazona would have found the information in the database of the Russian Interior Minister, to which AP also had access. That is where it is pointed out Pussy Riot’s Nadya Among Russia’s Most Wanted Criminal Suspectsbut the charges he allegedly faces are not specified.

However, there is an idea what this could all be about. The Pussy Riot team shared some information with Pitchfork in which it is said that the charges would be due to some images uploaded by Nadya to social networks, same that the Russian government considers offensive to Christianity.

One of these images, says the Pitchfork report, would be an image released as an NFT called Virgin Mary, Please Become a Feminist (Virgin Mary, please become a feminist). The image shows said religious figure in such a way that her silhouette refers to the female genitalia.

Nadya faces another charge for protesting against Putin recently

News that Pussy Riot’s Nadya is among Russia’s most wanted criminal suspects comes after a At the beginning of this month of March, he will specify another accusation for an anti-Putin demonstration.

Tolokonnikova and other fellow protesters published a work of art called Putin’s Ashes (Putin’s ashes). The piece, which was originally made in the summer of 2022, shows protesters stabbing the ground where they dropped the ashes of a painting of the Russian president.

This, of course, It is not the first time that Pussy Riot has directly confronted the Russian government and adds to the record that the punk band/collective has against the Putin regime.

