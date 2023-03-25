Putin announced that he will send tactical nuclear weapons to Belarus

This Saturday, the Russian president, Vladimir Putin announced that it will deploy short-range nuclear weapons on the territory of its ally, belarus. The measure was taken in response to the decision of the United Kingdom to supply to Ukraine depleted uranium shells.

Through an interview, the president threatened to order the use of depleted uranium shells in Ukraine if this country receives such weapons from Westadding that Russia was doing nothing but imitating USA.

In the announcement, it was specified that “we have agreed with the president Lukashenko the deployment of tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus without violating the non-proliferation regime.” He also added that the construction of storage facilities for the weapons on Belarusian territory will be completed on July 1.

It should be noted that in February, the Russian leader suspended his country’s participation in the New START nuclear disarmament treatywhich had signed with the United States, and accused Western countries of “stirring up” the conflict in Ukraine.

Uranium is used to make atomic bombs, that is why it needs to be enriched in centrifuges to levels between 60 and 90%. Meanwhile, depleted uranium, or low enrichment, is around 3 or 4%, and is used to feed reactors.