Putin ratifies controversial fake law on ‘volunteers’

Kremlin chief Vladimir Putin has signed the tightening of the controversial law punishing “slander” or “discrediting” of war volunteers. This not only severely punishes criticism of the regular army, but also of “volunteers” fighting in the neighboring country. The law “On the Registration of Amendments to the Criminal Code” was published today on the official law portal of the Russian government.

A conviction under the new law carries a sentence of up to 15 years in prison. The tightening of the law is mainly due to a demand from the head of the notorious Wagner mercenary group, Yevgeny Prigozhin. He had recruited rows of serious criminals for the war against Ukraine. The 61-year-old asked politicians to protect the mercenaries – who are officially considered volunteers – from defamation.

In the past few months, the Russian leadership has significantly curtailed freedom of expression in its own country in connection with its war of aggression against Ukraine. A number of opponents of the war have been sentenced to several years in prison in recent months for allegedly “discrediting the Russian army” or spreading false reports. Internationally, many are considered political prisoners.