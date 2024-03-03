Putin resorts to nationalism to defend himself

MIAMI.- The ruler of Belarus, Alexander Lukashenko, pointed out a few days ago that a third world war is possible and now the president of Russia, Vladimir Putin reaffirms it by remembering that it can reach Western countries with its nuclear weapons.

According to the European press, Putin appealed to Russian nationalism in a speech he gave before the Russian Parliament (Duma and Senate) and once again blamed the West for the Russian invasion of Ukraine, but also warned of the risk of a nuclear war if they send troops. from NATO to the neighboring country.

In this way, Putin reacted without naming him to the controversial proposal of the President of France, Emmanuel Macron, who proposed the deployment of Western troops in Ukraine.

If that happens, the consequences would be “tragic,” Putin warned. At the same time he called the accusations that Russia plans to attack Europe “nonsense.”

“They have begun to talk about the possibility of sending NATO military contingents to Ukraine, but we remember the fate of those who once sent troops to the territory of our country. But now the consequences for potential interventionists will be much more tragic,” Putin noted during his speech.

nationalism

Putin, who was an officer in the feared Soviet KGB intelligence agency for 16 years, repeated drawn accusations of nationalism, saying the West wants to “bring disorder to our house (country) and weaken it from within,” but without showing evidence.

And he assured that Russian society continues to support the war campaign. “When our homeland is defending its sovereignty and security, and protecting the lives of our compatriots in Donbass and Novorossiya, our citizens, our unity, devotion to our native country, play a decisive role in this just fight,” said the Russian president referring to the Ukrainian regions that Moscow annexed.

Putin claimed that the West is trying to trap Russia in an arms race like the one that happened during the Cold War against the Soviet Union.

“They are trying to exhaust us, to repeat the trick that worked for them with the Soviet Union. Therefore, our task is to develop the military-industrial complex to increase the scientific, technological and industrial potential of the country,” he ordered.

“We need to distribute resources as rationally as possible and build an efficient economy of the Armed Forces, to achieve the maximum possible for every ruble spent on defense.” he added she.

Putin’s speech came at a time when Russian troops deployed in Ukraine are in a much better position than a year ago, when they had suffered humiliating retreats in the south and northeast of the country.

After the failure of the Ukrainian counteroffensive last summer, kyiv’s troops are now the ones on the defensive. In addition, there are shortages of ammunition, the United States still does not approve vital aid for the Ukrainian Army.

Navalny

Putin’s speech in Parliament took place one day before the funeral and burial of the prominent opposition leader Alexei Navalny, who died on February 16 apparently suddenly in prison, where he was serving several sentences that together amounted to three decades of deprivation of freedom. freedom.

Yulia Navalnaya, widow of the Russian opposition leader, warned the European Parliament of possible arrests at her husband’s funeral.

Wearing a somber black and white dress, Navalnaya scolded Western politicians and officials for their policies toward Russia and Ukraine, imploring them to change their tactics against Russian President Vladimir Putin and treat him not as a statesman but as a leader. of the mafia.

“I don’t know if it will be peaceful or if the police will arrest those who are going to say goodbye to my husband,” Navalnaya said in her speech, which received a long standing ovation.