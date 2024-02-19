Putin will have to explain Navalny’s death

BRUSSELS.- The president of Russia , Vladimir Putin will have to be held accountable for the death of the opponent Alexei Navalny, assured the head of diplomacy of the European Union, Joseph Borrell after meeting with the widow, Yulia Navalnaya.

“As Yulia has said, Putin is not Russia, and Russia is not Putin,” the European diplomat said on the X network, after Navalnaya met with EU Foreign Ministers in Brussels.

Borrell stated in

Navalnaya took a place as a guest at the meeting of European ministers this Monday, but the speech was not broadcast.

— Josep Borrell Fontelles (@JosepBorrellF) February 19, 2024

On the day, Navalnaya accused Putin of being “personally responsible” for her husband’s death and called on the international community to unite to overthrow the “terrifying regime.”

“Vladimir Putin killed my husband, Alexei Navalny. Putin killed the father of my children,” Navalnaya said, holding back tears in a video published this Monday on social networks.

“With him, (Putin) wanted to kill our spirit, our freedom, our future,” he added.

Navalny was the most prominent opponent of the Russian government, with his complaints of alleged corruption under Putin’s government.

In 2020, Navalnaya managed to allow her husband, who was in a coma in Siberia due to poisoning, to leave Russia. She was also at her side when she returned to Russia from Germany.

Navalny, convicted of “extremism”, was serving a 19-year sentence in a remote Arctic prison colony after some

