Pvel Urkiza and Lena Burke join their voices on the song And Now What?

MIAMI.- Pvel Urkiza y Lena Burke join forces in the fight for women’s rights in Cuba. For this reason, the musicians are releasing this March 8, on the occasion of International Women’s Day, the single And Now What?, a piece that seeks to raise their voices to denounce gender violence.

The song was composed by Urkiza and reaches all musical platforms with the support of the NGOs Yo S Te Creo en Cuba, Alas Tensas, Red Femenina de Cuba and MeTooCuba, which promote the fight for women’s rights in the midst of a State totalitarian.

“We have recorded a very beautiful song, by the author of Pavel Urquiza, called And Now What?” Burke said with his partner in a video he published Tense Wings on his YouTube channel Tense Wings.

“It is to support the fight against femicides in Cuba. To support all those women who are being victims of sexist abuse; and not only (by) men, also of the machismo-Lenninism that exists in Cuba, of that dictatorship that doesn’t let the organizations that are in charge of helping women do their work,” said the composer.

Violence against women in Cuba

An investigation prepared by Liz Oliva and published by Different Latitudes In November 2020, it was revealed that between March and October of that year, during confinement due to the COVID-19 pandemic: “17 women were murdered in their homes or family environments by their (ex) partners.”

Reports from NGOs in Cuba indicate that in 2023 alone, around 84 women were victims and died at the hands of the sexist violence that exists on the island.

These organizations denounce that there is an attempt to ignore reality.

“It is a very beautiful cause that touches me closely because I am a woman mainly, and because it is time to make it known that these types of issues happen, they are very real. They happen in many countries, but also in our country, Cuba. Look it up, it’s a very very special topic,” commented Lena.

The piece premieres this March 8 at 2:00 pm Cuba and Miami time.