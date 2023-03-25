Pwn2Own competition exposes multiple Windows 11 zero-day vulnerabilities

At Pwn2Own Vancouver 2023, security researchers targeted software across multiple categories, including automotive, enterprise applications and communications, server, virtualization, and local escalation of privilege (EoP).
Microsoft should now have a lot of work to do: the Pwn2Own participants showed several zero-day attacks on Windows 11, SharePoint and teams. Traditionally, not much is revealed about the vulnerabilities at first, giving vendors a chance to patch the vulnerabilities before they are exploited by cybercriminals.
On day one, Pwn2Own Vancouver participants earned $375,000 and a Tesla Model 3 after demonstrating a total of 12 zero-days in Tesla Model 3, Windows 11, Microsoft SharePoint, Oracle VirtualBox and macOS.
Use After Free bug in Windows 11
A fully patched Windows 11 system was hacked again, with Synacktiv’s Thomas Imbert receiving $30,000 for a Use After Free (UAF) bug. On the third and last day of the Pwn2Own hacking competition, five more zero-day exploits for Windows 11, Ubuntu Desktop and the virtualization software VMware Workstation were demonstrated. A total of $1,035,000 and a Tesla Model 3 were awarded for 27 zero-day exploits in this competition. The Synacktiv team “swept away” the most, receiving $530,000 and the Tesla for their exploits. The hacked companies now have 90 days to patch the zero-day bugs before Trend Micro’s Zero-Day Initiative releases the technical details.
