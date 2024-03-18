Pyongyang supplies thousands of ammunition to Moscow, Seoul denounces

SEOUL. – North Korea has sent Russia about 7,000 containers full of ammunition and other military equipment since last year to help sustain its war in Ukraine, South Korea’s defense minister said Monday.

Shin Won-sik revealed the estimate at a news conference hours after the South Korean and Japanese militaries said Pyongyang had launched several short-range ballistic missiles into their eastern waters, amid a series of weapons demonstrations and rising tensions with its rivals. .

Since the beginning of 2022, North Korea has taken advantage of the Russian invasion of Ukraine as a distraction to increase its weapons tests, and has aligned itself with Moscow in the conflict as North Korean leader Kim Jong Un attempts to emerge from his diplomatic isolation and join to a united front against the United States.

U.S. and South Korean officials have accused Pyongyang of providing Russia with artillery shells, missiles and other material in recent months to help its war in Ukraine, and note that those arms deliveries accelerated after a rare summit in September between Kim and the president of Russia, Vladimir Putin.

In exchange, North Korea could have received urgently needed economic and food aid, as well as military assistance to modernize Kim’s forces, according to South Korean officials and private experts. Both Moscow and Pyongyang have denied the existence of an arms deal between the two countries.

During a news conference in Seoul, Shin said the South Korean military believes the North, after initially relying on ships, is increasingly using its rail network to ship weapons to Russia across its land border.

In exchange for shipping possibly millions of artillery shells and other supplies, North Korea has received more than 9,000 Russian containers likely filled with aid, Shin said.

The latest missile launches in North Korea occurred days after the conclusion of joint exercises between the South Korean and US armies, which Pyongyang considers an invasion rehearsal.

Shin said the North could increase its testing ahead of South Korea’s April 10 parliamentary elections, which are seen as a vote of confidence for the president, conservative Yoon Suk Yeol, who has taken a tougher approach than his progressive predecessor. North Korean nuclear threats and ambitions.

Source: With information from AP