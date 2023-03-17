Qualcomm announces Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2: all about the new processor

Qualcomm launched this Friday (17) the Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2, a new mid-range chipset made for mobile devices. According to the company, this model has an improved CPU performance of more than 50% compared to its predecessor, the Snapdragon 7 Gen 1. There is an expectation that the first cell phones with the new processor will be launched later this month of March. .

What are the Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2 specs and features?

Qualcomm announces Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2 (Source: Qualcomm/Reproduction)

During the presentation, Qualcomm highlighted what the new Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2 offers. Check out:

CPU

The Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2 is a chip designed to offer high performance, with features focused on games, photography and audio. With a maximum speed of 2,91 GHzthe chip represents a 50% improvement over the “regular” Snapdragon 7 Gen 1. Furthermore, the CPU in the 7+ Gen 2 has one main core, three performance cores and four efficiency cores, making it a chip capable of handling the ever-increasing demands of users.

With all these features, we can say that in terms of processing, the new Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2 is very close to Qualcomm’s 8 series models.

GPU

The new Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2 chipset comes with a highly advanced Adreno GPU, which promises to deliver exceptional performance for gaming and other graphics intensive tasks. According to Qualcomm, the 7+ Gen 2’s Adreno GPU offers an improvement of 2x performance over its predecessorthe 7 Gen1, making it the biggest generational leap ever made for a 7 series chipset.

Furthermore, the Adreno GPU of the 7+ Gen 2 is capable of supporting a 10-bit color depth for HDR gaming, which delivers sharper, more vibrant images. This capability is essential for an immersive and immersive gaming experience. The new chipset is also the first in the 7 series to support variable rate automatic shading (VRS)which helps optimize power and performance for high-end gaming.

connectivity

The Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2 is equipped with the X62 modem, which supports the 5Gbut also supports the standards Wi-Fi 6 e 6E. Furthermore, Qualcomm claims that X62 offers “truly global” support for mmWave e banda sub-6 GHz 5G, which means users can expect 5G connectivity anywhere in the world. However, it is important to point out that it is up to manufacturers to ensure that their devices are compatible with the frequency bands needed to access 5G networks around the world.

Another important feature of Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2 is support for 4G and 5G dual SIM dual active modes. This allows users to run two numbers at the same time with full data connections, making connectivity even more flexible and convenient.

cameras

The new Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2 chipset also comes with the Image Signal Processor (ISP) Spectra Triple de 18 bits, which offers advanced features for photography. With this processor, users will be able to capture high resolution images up to 200 MP e 18-bit RAW photospromising to take mobile photography to the next level.

In addition, phones equipped with the 7+ Gen 2 will receive advanced features for low-light photography and will be able to computationally merge up to 30 shots of a scene to form the best possible image. This means users will be able to get high quality photos even in low light or challenging environments.

Too many resources

Riding the wave of AI-powered integrated platforms, the Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2 offers 2x better AI performance compared to the 7 Gen 1, though it’s hard to judge its usefulness for most people. The chip could also be smarter in contextual awareness and acoustic scene detection, which allows it to more intelligently adjust headphone audio levels based on ambient noise. But just as in the case of connectivity, it is necessary to wait to see which of these features the chip will be used by smartphone manufacturers.

Which phones will receive the Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2?



Which cell phones will be equipped with the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2 (Source: Qualcomm/Reproduction)

There is still no information about which specific models will receive the new processor, but Qualcomm guaranteed that the debut will take place on a cell phone from Realm which should be released this March . A Redmiwhich is part of Xiaomi, should also announce a new smartphone already integrated with the Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2. As soon as we have a list of devices that will be equipped with a new chip, the web workshop will update this content.

Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2 vs Snapdragon 8 Gen 1: comparativo

We compare the Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2 with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, launched last year and which is already present in several devices, such as the POCO F4 GT, Motorola Edge 30 Pro e Samsung Galaxy S22. When analyzing the specifications, we can say that Qualcomm has raised the bar and will offer really powerful processors with its 7 series for the premium intermediate category. The idea is that this model serves smartphones in the price range between R$ 2 to 3 thousand.

See the comparison below:

Specifications Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2 (4 nm) Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 (4 nm) Launch 17/03/2023 20/05/2022 CPU Qualcomm Kryo, max speed 2.91GHz Qualcomm Kryo, 3GHz max speed GPU Qualcomm Adreno with VRS support and 10-bit color depth in HDR games Qualcomm Adreno connectivity Snapdragon X62, com 5G, Wi-Fi 6 e 6E Snapdragon X62, com 5G, Wi-Fi 6 e 6E Download: Speed ​​up to 3.6 Gbps Speed ​​up to 10 Gbps Bluetooth 5.3 Low Energy 5.3 Low Energy cameras Qualcomm Spectra processor with up to 200 MP lens support Qualcomm Spectra processor with up to 200 MP lens support Bodies up to QHD+ @ 120Hz up to QHD+ @ 144Hz Memoirs up to 16GB 3200MHz LPDDR5 up to 16GB LPDDR5 3200MHz

Do you think the Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2 will take the place of the Snapdragon 778, 778G+ and 782G? Leave your comment!