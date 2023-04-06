Qualified, play-in and eliminated: This is how the NBA 2023 playoffs would be played at the moment

Last spots available! The best part of the 2022-2023 NBA seasonwell the playoffs are just around the corner. Some teams are already qualified waiting to meet their opponent, others continue to do the math to see if it’s enough for them. enter at least the play-in and others just show up to meet the schedule because they are already removed.

That’s exactly why we’re here, to review how is the playoff scenario in the nba 2023. What teams are already qualifiedwhich are still alive and who are already left eliminated?

The bracket of the NBA playoffs 2023 / Photo: Getty images

We remind you briefly that The NBA is divided into two conferences: East and West. In each one there are 15 teams; 6 advance directly to playoffs after the regular season from seventh to tenth they play the play-in y the rest are left out of the fight for the championship.

The teams that are already eliminated from the NBA playoffs 2023

Lets start by the beginning: the teams that will no longer have a chance to play for the Larry O’Brien trophy. In each conference there are already several teams eliminated from the NBA playoffs for this 2023.

Los teams eliminated so far are the following:

WEST IT IS Portland Trail Blazers Indiana Pacers san antonio spurs Washington Wizards Houston Rockets Orlando Magic Charlotte Hornets Detroit Pistons

Who are in the fight for the play-in?

The play-in is a mini tournament to get the last two qualifiers. It works like this: The seventh seed from each conference at the end of the regular season faces the eighth seed. The winner joins the 6 previously qualified.

The loser faces the winner of another heat between 9th and 10th, and again whoever wins joins the 7 already qualified for 8 total.

This is how the play-in works / Image: NBA

Until now these would be the teams that would play the play-in of each conference in search of being in the nba playoffs:

WEST IT IS 7.- Los Angeles Lakers 7.- Miami Heat 8.- New Orleans Pelicans 8.- Atlanta Hawks 9. Minnesota Timberwolves 9.- Toronto Raptors 10.- Oklahoma City Thunder 10.- Chicago Bulls

In the East, Bulls, Raptors and Hawks now have no choice but to play the play-in ; they will only look to improve their position in the remainder of the regular season. Heat still aspiring to qualify directly for the NBA playoffs but they need to win their last matches and wait for the combination of results.

; they will only look to improve their position in the remainder of the regular season. but they need to win their last matches and wait for the combination of results. In the West Lakers and Pelicans have at least the play-in insurancebut also have a chance to qualify directly. Utah Jazz and Dallas Mavericks are still alive and they could take the place from the Timberwolves and Thunder.

The bracket of the NBA playoffs 2023 / Photo: Getty images

The teams already qualified for the 2023 NBA playoffs

We come to the most important point: the teams that are already mathematically qualified for the NBA playoffs and they will be yes or yes in the fight for the title this 2023.

These teams already have their safe place in the fight for the championship:

WEST IT IS 1.- Denver Nuggets 1.- Milwaukee Bucks 2.- Memphis Grizzlies 2.- Boston Celtics 3.- Sacramento Kings 3.- Philadelphia 76ers 4.- Phoenix Suns 4.- Cleveland Cavaliers 5.- New York Knicks

Bucks and Nuggets have also tied up the first place in the conference no matter what; the rest have secured their spot in the 2023 NBA playoffsbut they can still change their positions at the end of the regular season.

The bracket of the NBA playoffs 2023 / Photo: Getty images

Who are still in the fight?

LA Clippers and Golden State Warriors ranked 5th and 6th in the wild west Until now. They depend on themselves to stay in the frame of the NBA playoffs 2023. As we said, the Lakers, Pelicans and Timberwolves can still take their place with a combination of results.

In the East, the last direct place is currently held by the Brooklyn Nets. They could only lose it to the Miami Heat.

The bracket of the NBA playoffs 2023 / Photo: Getty images

As the last games pass we will update the bracket final, but at the moment, These would be the duels already in the playoffs:

WEST IT IS PLAY-IN PLAY-IN Timberwolves vs Thunder Raptors vs Bulls Lakers vs Pelicans Heat vs Hawks PLAYOFFS PLAYOFFS Nuggets vs 8vo lugar Bucks vs 8vo lugar Grizzlies vs 7th place Celtics vs 7mo lugar Suns vs Warriors Cavaliers vs Knicks Kings vs Clippers 76ers vs Nets

The NBA 2023 playoff bracket / Image: NBA

It may interest you