Que?! Margot Robbie could return as Harley Quinn in the DC universe

Things in the DC Cinematic Universe may be reshaping under the helm of James Gunn and Peter Safran, and there’s no sense of order as such right now. However, it seems that the two of them think that Margot Robbie could return as Harley Quinn in the future… just as they read it.

It is no secret to anyone that despite all the fuss that was brought about in the DC movies, choose the 32-year-old actress to play Harley Quinnthe Joker’s henchman and love interest, in films such as the two films of Suicide Squad –including that of James Gunn– and Birds of Prey, It’s been one of the best decisions they’ve ever made..

Margot Robbie como Harley Quinn en ‘The Suicide Squad’. / Foto: Warner Bros.

Margot Robbie could return as Harley Quinn in the DC universe

However, despite the fact that for now there are no plans for Margot Robbie to return to play Harley Quinn in future films of the DC Cinematic Universe, it seems that James Gunn is very clear that she could return in the next few years if she herself wants to play the character again.

When they asked him in Twitter If I would work with the actress again, James responded short and sweet: “Of course”. Gunn did not elaborate on his response, but he left the door open to the possibility that Margot Robbie could bring Harley Quinn back to life in the DC Cinematic Universe… how do you see it?

This was James Gunn’s response to a possible return of Margot Robbie to the DCU/Photo: Screenshot

As you will remember, so far we know that Harley Quinn will return in Joker: Madness for Two, the sequel to the 2019 film starring Joaquin Phoenix and directed by Todd Phillips. However, this time instead of Margot Robbie, Lady Gaga will be in charge of interpreting the character… can you imagine a Harley Quinnverse?

