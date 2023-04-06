Quebec: nearly a million people without electricity due to a storm

Quebec was under freezing rain alerts issued by the Ministry of the Environment, with authorities warning “that an accumulation of ice could break tree branches.”

More than a million people are without power in eastern Canada, including Quebec, this Wednesday evening due to a storm that damaged power lines,

More than 945,000 Hydro-Quebec customers were without electricity, out of a total of 4.5 million.

“Outages are mainly caused by falling branches or trees giving way under the weight of the ice,” the electricity supplier explained. on his site.

The mayor of Montreal calls for vigilance

Nearly half of them (440,000) were in Montreal, where city crews were working to clear roads damaged by broken trees and cut wires.

The police of this city received a “high volume of calls in connection with the ice storm” while the mayor of the Quebec metropolis Valérie Plante called for vigilance.

In neighboring Ontario, more than 112,000 customers were also without power due to a winter storm that “caused trees and branches to fall on power lines”, according to electricity supplier Hydro. One.

In the Canadian capital Ottawa, however, the alerts were lifted in the evening.