Queen Charlotte: 4 questions about the Bridgerton Chronicle spin-off

It’s undeniable, The Bridgerton Chronicle is one of the most popular series on Netflix. The first season had already had its small effect in 2021 but season 2 confirmed the eternal love of the spectators for this series, the latter having broken records during its broadcast last year.

If a season 3 of The Bridgerton Chronicle is eagerly awaited by fans, Netflix is ​​helping us to be patient with the imminent release of a spin-off devoted to the iconic Queen Charlotte. Here are 4 things to know about Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Chapter.

What is Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Chapter about?

Pour Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Chapter, we take a little leap into the past to find out more about the one who rules England with a masterful hand: the famous Queen Charlotte. Despite two seasons, we know very little about this crucial character in the series.

The series therefore takes us to the beginnings of her marriage to the King of England, whom we know to be ill in The Bridgerton Chronicle. Promised to this man she does not know, the young woman arrives in London and will have to make her mark at the Palace. For this, she can count on Lady Agatha Danbury, whom we have already come across in the original series.

When is the Bridgerton Chronicle spin-off coming out?

If you can’t wait to find out about Queen Charlotte, the wait is coming to an end. Indeed, the mini-series Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Chapter will come out on May 4, 2023 on Netflix. On the menu ? Six episodes. Something to satisfy fans of royalty.

What casting for Queen Charlotte?

For the series Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Chapterit’s India Ria Amarteifio, who we already saw in The Evermoor Chronicles, who will play the main character. She will give the reply to Arsema Thomas, who will play the role of the young Lady Danbury. Obviously, we will also meet Golda Rosheuvel and Adjoa Andoh to bring the two characters to life as we knew them in The Bridgerton Chronicle. At creation, we find (again) Shonda Rhimes. Which is great news for fans of his work on the small screen.

Is the series highly anticipated?

As we point out, The Bridgerton Chronicle is one of the most popular series on Netflix. So inevitably, fans of the universe are waiting with undisguised impatience for season 3 and, failing that, will devour this spin-off with pleasure.

A priori, this prequel will not focus so much on the romance of Queen Charlotte and King George III but rather on the political game and all the tricks… Which could attract the curious who find the original series too “blue flower” to their taste.