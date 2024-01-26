Queen Letizia goes on sales in the center of Madrid

Christmas sales It is a golden opportunity to find what the Three Wise Men left behind in the East at a much more affordable price. This campaign, which started on January 7, brings together hundreds of people who delve into all types of stores to find the best bargain.

Queen Letizia has jumped on the sales boat, as the magazine has revealed Telva. The monarch enjoyed a day of shopping in the central streets of Madrid. The images show that the former journalist was in a Zaralocated on Fuencarral street, next to your stylist and trusted person in your closet, Eva Fernandez. According to the aforementioned medium, both went straight to the sales area, where they stayed for more than an hour. Once the purchases were made, they left the place with two well-loaded bags and they got into a car that was waiting for them at the door of the establishment.

It is not the first time that the queen of Spain has been caught shopping in everyday places. Look He assured that Letizia was seen in a Mercadonafrom the Aravaca district, located on the outskirts of the Spanish capital. The images captured the white label black eyeliner that I bought and which went viral in a matter of seconds due to its great quality despite its low price, 3.50 euros per unit.

Potato omelet with or without onion?

His last public appearance was in the International Tourism Fair in Madridwhere he responded to one of the questions that has most divided our country: Potato omelet with or without onion? Isma Juarez, who had previously passed a tenth of Lotera through Pedro Sánchez’s back, was tasked with getting the answer out of him, although it was not easy at all. What are you going to say, right? Let’s see if this could generate even more crisis After several attempts he succeeded, although he did not want to get completely wet. Bothanswered the monarch.

